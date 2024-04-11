Koala debuted as a wildcard on The Masked Singer season 11. So who is Koala on The Masked Singer season 11? Let's look at the clues to see if we can figure it out.

Koala made their Masked Singer debut as a wildcard during Transformers Night with fellow competitors Lovebird, Goldfish, Ugly Sweater and Starfish.

Let's take a look at some of the clues to figure out just who Koala could be.

Who is Koala on The Masked Singer season 11?

Koala was revealed to be former NFL Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

Who is Koala on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

The judges all guessed football players, but no one guessed Ware.

Transformers Night guesses: Michael Irvin, Deon Sanders, Terry Crews

Who is Koala on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

Transformers Night song pick: "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears

Who is Koala on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

Here are the clues about Koala's identity:

Transformers Night clues:

Clue: "He’s on a short list with some of the greatest of all time."

Voiceover Clue: "Ah, the Koala. He’s cute, but can also be extremely defensive. Don’t worry, I don’t bite. I’m actually kind of shy. When I first started out, I wasn’t superstar material. I actually avoided interviews. And if you put me on the spot, I’d forget my words. Want to know how to make a Koala disappear? Point a camera at me! Then I broke out with my first hit. I was forced to speak up, and everything changed. Now, you can’t get me to shut up. Just like Bumblebee, it took me a while to find my voice. But I’ve learned, when you raise it up, you can rule the world."

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.