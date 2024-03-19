Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who's under the Spaghetti and Meatballs mask on The Masked Singer?
It's time for fun-loving Spaghetti & Meatballs to make their big debut on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on The Masked Singer season 11?
Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Spaghetti & Meatballs' identity.
Who is Book on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Starfish on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Ugly Sweater on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Lovebird on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Miss Cleocatra on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who are The Beets on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Gumball on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Clock on The Masked Singer season 11?
Who is Poodle Moth on The Masked Singer season 11?
Spaghetti & Meatballs makes their debut on Billy Joel Night on The Masked Singer season 11, along with fellow Group C competitors Lizard, Poodle Moth and Clock.
Here's the episode description for Billy Joel Night on March 20: "Come 'Just The Way You Are' to celebrate Billy Joel Night on The Masked Singer! Panelist, Robin Thicke kicks off the episode with a rockstar rendition of 'My Life.' Then, the last group of celebrity singers belt out classic tunes from the iconic 'Piano Man' himself, Bill Joel! The season eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new Group C Premiere: Billy Joel Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, March 20."
Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories
Who will the judges think is under Spaghetti & Meatballs' mask? We'll have their guesses right here once they're available.
Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks
What song does Spaghetti & Meatballs sing in their debut? We'll have their song pick right here.
Who is Spaghetti & Meatballs on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues
What do the clues reveal about Spaghetti & Meatballs' identity? We'll have a roundup of all the clues revealed right here as soon as they're revealed.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.