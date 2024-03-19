Lizard is making their debut on The Masked Singer season 11. But who is Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11?

Lizard makes their debut on Billy Joel Night on The Masked Singer season 11, along with fellow Group C competitors Clock, Spaghetti and Meatballs and Poodle Moth.

Here's the episode description for Billy Joel Night on March 20: "Come 'Just The Way You Are' to celebrate Billy Joel Night on The Masked Singer! Panelist, Robin Thicke kicks off the episode with a rockstar rendition of 'My Life.' Then, the last group of celebrity singers belt out classic tunes from the iconic 'Piano Man' himself, Bill Joel! The season eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new Group C Premiere: Billy Joel Night episode of The Masked Singer airing Wednesday, March 20."

Let's look at all of the clues to see if we can figure out Lizard's identity.

Who is Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11? Theories

Lizard could have a connection to sports, and maybe even race cars. Who will the judges think is under the Lizard mask? We'll have their guesses right here once they're available.

(Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Who is Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11? Song picks

What song will Lizard sing? We'll have Lizard's song pick right here.

Who is Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11? Show clues

What do the clues reveal about Lizard's identity? We'll have a roundup of all the clues revealed right here once they're available.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Masked Singer season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.