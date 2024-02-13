Parish: release date, teaser, cast, plot and everything we know on the Giancarlo Esposito crime thriller

When a family man's life gets turned upside down, he takes things into his own hands and ends up going up against a powerful New Orleans crime syndicate. Giancarlo Esposito stars in Parish, a gripping crime thriller based on the UK series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser.

Parish joins a thrilling lineup of 2024 shows on AMC that include Monsieur Spade, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Interview with the Vampire season 2.

Here's everything we know about Parish.

Parish premieres Sunday, March 31, at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC. It will also be available to stream on AMC Plus. The show will air at 9 pm ET/PT beginning April 7.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don't have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.

Parish plot

Here's the official plot of Parish from AMC:

"Giancarlo Esposito stars as Gracian 'Gray' Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

"Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish also stars Zackary Momoh as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG Award-nominee Paula Malcomson as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop as The Horse's brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey as The Horse’s son Luke.

"Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winner Bradley Whitford recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse's human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish. SAG Award-nominee Amanda Brugel guest stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

"Parish is based on the hit UK series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. It's produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Giancarlo Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson Red Production's Nicola Shindler."

Parish cast

Parish features an all-star cast. Details on the cast can be found below:

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) as Gracian 'Gray' Parish

Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as The Horse

Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Rose

Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) Colin

Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai

Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as Zenzo

Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Makayla

Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) Luke

Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale) recurs as Anton

Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale, Orphan Black) guest stars as Sister Anne

Parish trailer

Sometimes the wrong way is the only way out. #Parish, starring @quiethandfilms and Skeet Ulrich, premieres March 31 on AMC and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/EgCUyudJmQFebruary 6, 2024 See more