The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — cast, first look and everything we know

Rick and Michonne's love story continues with The Walking Dead: The Ones That Live. This is the third in a trio of new spinoffs that come directly out of The Walking Dead flagship series, they include The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Previous spinoffs in the TWD Universe include Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead.

For years Michonne (Danai Gurira) believed her husband Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to be dead, but when a glimmer of hope appeared she went off in search of him. In The Walking Dead series finale, fans were given a glimpse of Michonne's journey to find Rick, along with confirmation that he's still alive out there, somewhere.

Here's everything we know so far about The Walking Dead: The Ones That Live.

There's no release date for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live other than a very vague "2024." The good news is that the show is done filming, so it could air early in the new year or arrive in the spring. Given all of the uncertainty with the writers and actors strikes, it would make sense for AMC to give the show a little space with a mid-spring release date.

As soon as we know the release date we'll have it for you right here.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live plot

AMC hasn't released the official plot for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live yet, but given that it was known as the "Rick & Michonne" spinoff for a long time it's not hard to figure out that the show revolves around the two characters' journeys to find each other and be reunited as a family.

We know that Rick Grimes was taken away in a helicopter in season 9. This was Andrew Lincoln's final appearance on the series until those precious few moments in the series finale. After being wounded, Jadis (also known as Anne, played by Pollyanna McIntosh) signals a CRM helicopter and they fly away together, leading everyone to believe that he was killed by an explosion on the bridge.

However, Michonne learns in season 10 that Rick survived the bridge explosion when she finds his boots and a carved image of her and their daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming). With renewed hope, Michonne tells Judith that she'll be back after going off in search of Rick.

Knowing how much Rick loved his family, fans have long wondered why he stayed away from them for so long. The only logical explanation is that he was forced to stay away, or that he stayed away to protect them.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live cast

At this point we only know of three actors tied to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) returns as Michonne, a character she played on the main series for seven seasons. Andrew Lincoln (Love, Actually) returns as Rick Grimes and Pollyanna McIntosh (Vikings: Valhalla) also returns as Jadis/Anne.

As we get closer to the series' release we'll no doubt learn more about other cast members on the show and we'll have that information for you here.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer

We don't have a full trailer yet, but this sneak and full title reveal from San Diego Comic-Con 2023 was enough to get fans excited about what's coming for Rick and Michonne. Take a look at the teaser below:

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

AMC is the home for all shows in The Walking Dead Universe and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes up to a week early.