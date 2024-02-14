90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

It’s been over a year since a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has hit the airways, and finally after much delay, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is here, and it features some of the most controversial couples from across the 90 Day Universe.

Naturally, when most viewers think of controversy, they think of Ed and Angela, and yes they are both on the show with their respective partners. However, they may not steal the attention of the 90 Day audience this go-around as they’re joined this season by perhaps the most popular duo ever to grace the TLC franchise, Loren and Alexei.

What to know who else is featured in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 and when you can start watching? Keep reading to find out more.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode is expected to become available on Max and Discovery Plus either the same day and time or the following day.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television and don’t have a subscription to Max or Discovery Plus, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

In the UK, the series airs on Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

As with every season, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? documents what happens with some of our favorite couples from across the 90 Day Universe.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 cast

Image 1 of 7 Mahmoud and Nicole in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Thais and Patrick in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Alexei and Loren in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Kobe and Emily in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Liz and Ed in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC ) Michael and Angela in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 key art (Image credit: TLC )

Here are the couples featured this season on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and what you can expect to see with each pair.

Kobe (Cameroon) and Emily (Kansas)

"With two kids and her parents in tow, Emily accompanies Kobe on a pilgrimage to his home country of Cameroon for the first time. Emily can’t wait to meet her husband’s family, whom she’s never met before, but soon finds herself hard pressed to prove she can be a good Cameroonian wife."

Alexei (Israel) and Loren (Florida)

"After having three kids in three years, Loren and Alexei are finally ready to hit the brakes on baby making. But when Loren reveals her plans for a major life overhaul, Alexei worries about losing the balance they’ve finally found. Can the couple find happiness as individuals while keeping their family together?"

Mahmoud (Egypt) and Nicole (California)

"After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America. As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?"

Thais (Brazil) and Patrick (Nevada)

"When Thais left Brazil to be with Patrick, she hid from her family that she intended to marry him, which caused a lot of tension during their 90 days. Now the couple is traveling back to Thais’ hometown for the first time since the birth of their daughter and they hope they can mend relationships, chiefly with Thais’ father who still expects Patrick to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage. But things take a turn for the worse when Patrick’s rowdy brother John tags along on the trip and Patrick's father shows up with some unexpected demands."

Jasmine (Panama) and Gino (Michigan)

"Gino & Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren’t followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance. Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?"

Liz (Arkansas) and Ed (Arkansas)

"Following a successful therapy retreat in Florida, Ed and Liz have settled in Arkansas and are planning the wedding of their dreams. But the two still have a lot to overcome, including making sure Liz’s daughter is well-adjusted in their new home, and coping with the mounting financial pressure of a move and a wedding. Will the couple finally walk down the aisle or collapse one last time?"

Michael (Nigeria) and Angela (Georgia)

"After years of waiting and multiple visa denials, Michael has finally secured a make-or-break spousal visa interview. Angela joins him in Africa to prepare for the most important day of their lives. But a cascade of unsettling discoveries leaves Angela grappling with the darkest doubts she’s ever faced about her marriage. Will Michael finally get to see Georgia? Can Angela finally exorcise the demons that have shadowed their relationship? Or will she cancel the visa for good?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 trailer

The trailer certainly has us eager and ready to watch the season. Check out the clip for yourself.