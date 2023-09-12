Angela & Ed's beach toys are cringeworthy in 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 5

After watching 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 5, again my focus was pulled by Angela and Ed. Regardless of how anyone may feel, the two 90 Day stars have a knack for stealing the show with their uninhabited, yet shocking, moments. This time, they managed to do so on their separate trips down to the beach.

For Angela, it all begins when she recaps the results of her "homework" with Michael from the night prior. Let's just say she claims to have fully enjoyed herself with the pink adult toy being controlled by her husband thousands of miles away. When she later video chats with Michael, he convinces her to utilize the toy while spending the day on the beach with Kalanai and Yara. Although Angela at first protests the notion, she eventually agrees to carry the toy in the northern region of her body, as it happens to be Michael’s favorite area. The idea is that every time she feels the toy activate, she'll know he's thinking of her.

When Angela finally does meet up with the ladies, and after she apologizes to Yara for waking her up with Jovi, Kelani starts telling the story of how she met Asuelu while he was cleaning seaweed off the beaches. That's when Angela's toy buzzes, shocking her in the process.

She jokingly whips it out of her top and flashes it to Kalani and Yara, who are left completely stunned. As if that didn't make me cringe enough, she proceeded to wave the toy in Kalani's face and chase Yara around with it. The whole incident made me question if people don't take buckets and shovels to the beach these days.

Now as far as Ed is concerned, he actually had a more appropriate accessory. As he and Liz go to the beach to spend some one-on-one time together, he talks about his fear of the ocean. Even with that in mind, I wasn't prepared for him to take out adult floaties. While the floaties are beach attire, something about watching Ed and Liz blow them up made me raise an eyebrow. The other eyebrow went up once he put the floaties on and then walked into the water with snorkel equipment on his face. That's not a combination you see every day.

Lastly, I have to call to attention how interesting it was to watch Kalani lie to Asuelu. As part of their homework from the previous episode, they were each tasked with pleasing themselves. When he asks her if she did so with the man she had an affair with on her mind, she tells him no. However, she later shares with Angela and Yara that she was thinking about this other man, as the idea of sex with Asuelu, given all that has happened, is a turnoff.

With Kalani and Asuelu's rocky past and her current inability to forget his infidelity, the pair's future together is not looking bright. We'll see if things change in the coming episodes.