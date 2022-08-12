Archie — cast, plot and everything we know about the Cary Grant biopic

Archie, an upcoming four-part drama, will explore the life of Hollywood legend Cary Grant.

The series, airing on new streaming site ITVX and later ITV in the UK, will see Jason Isaacs take the role of the effortlessly suave film star.

Here’s everything we know about Archie…

Filming is due to begin in the coming months and the series could hit our screens in 2023. When we have a confirmed broadcast date, we'll let you know. We will also keep you up to date on a US air date, too.

Cary Grant showed his star quality in Hitchcock's North By Northwest. (Image credit: Alamy/MGM)

Archie — what is the plot?

The drama will explore the private life of Cary Grant, who was born Archibald Leach in Bristol in 1904 to Elsie and Elias. It explores his difficult childhood in which he experienced poverty, the consequences of his father’s adultery and the fallout from the loss of his older brother John, which led his beloved mother to become depressed.

It looks at how a 14-year-old Archie auditioned for the music hall act and became an expert stilt walker. As the troupe went on tour to the US, teenage Archie stayed there and tried to make his way in show business. Veteran comic George Burns helped him get his first break as an actor and he was soon contracted to a movie studio, where he changed his name to Cary Grant.

The drama also examines Cary’s later life in 1961, when he is living in LA and his career has gone stratospheric after starring in hit films such as The Philadelphia Story, North by Northwest and To Catch A Thief.

Cary’s private life starts falling apart after two failed marriages, but a young TV actress, Dyan Cannon, catches his eye. She initially rejects him, but Cary is determined to make her his wife and introduces her to his Hollywood pals Alfred Hitchcock and Doris Day before eventually marrying her in 1965.

The series is penned by award-winning writer Jeff Pope, whose credits including Mrs Biggs, Cilla and A Confession.

“As with many of my projects, I started at the end and worked backwards. I discovered that, at the height of his fame, Cary Grant retired to look after his young daughter," says Jeff. "Intrigued, I started to dig into why he had become a single father. What had happened? My journey led me to Bristol, and a young boy called Archie Leach. Cary Grant became one of the most iconic figures of the twentieth century, beloved by presidents and paupers. The key to everything lay in his childhood.”

Jason Isaacs will play Cary Grant in Archie. (Image credit: Getty)

Archie — who is in the cast?

The series will see Harry Potter and Good Sam star Jason Isaacs take on the role of Cary Grant, while other cast members will be announced closer to filming.

‘There was only one Cary Grant and I'd never be foolish enough to try to step into his iconic shoes,” says Jason. “Archie Leach, on the other hand, couldn't be further from the character he invented to save himself. Jeff's brilliant scripts bring to life his relentless struggle to escape the demons that plagued him, his obsessive need for control, his fears, his weaknesses, his loves and his losses. It's the story of a man, not a legend, and those are shoes I can’t wait to walk in."

Cary Grant's daughter Jennifer has been a consultant on new drama, Archie. (Image credit: Getty)

Archie — what else do we know?

The drama is being made with the blessing of Cary Grant’s daughter, Jennifer Grant, and his ex-wife Dyan Cannon, who are both executive producers on the drama, and were interviewed by writer Jeff Pope as part of his research.

“My father was an extremely private man, so naturally, when Jeff Pope approached me with the idea to write Dad’s life story, I was trepidatious at best," says Jennifer.

"Jeff’s thoughtfully intelligent understanding of Dad’s boyhood won me over. My father’s formative years as Archie Leach in Bristol, England, and the extraordinary challenges he faced, lie at the heart of ‘Archie’. Cary Grant is emblematic of charm, wit and grace, but unknown to most are the enormous challenges he overcame to create himself.”

“Cary Grant touched the world with his charm, his grace and enduring vivacity, but few knew Archie Leach, the man I was fortunate to know intimately and marry,” adds Dyan. “I’m so grateful Jeff Pope has captured him so brilliantly on the page, and that Jason Isaacs will do the same on screen!”