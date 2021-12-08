'Good Sam': release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything we know

Calling all Grey’s Anatomy fans, Good Sam is a new medical drama fronted by Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die) coming to CBS.

It’s already challenging performing heart surgery — but doing the operation alongside your sarcastic father, who's also your boss, makes it even tougher, as Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) knows all too well.

However, when her father falls into a coma, Sam takes on his job as Chief of Surgery.

While her dad remains in a coma, Sam blossoms into her new role. However, her father then wakes up and wants his old job back!

Here’s everything we know about Good Sam…

Good Sam premieres Wednesday Jan. 5 2022 at 10/9c on CBS in the US. There's no word yet if it will be shown in the UK.

'Good Sam' plot

Good Sam focuses on Dr. Griffith (Sophia Bush), a talented heart surgeon who shines as the new Chief of Surgery, after her esteemed boss and father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma.

However, when he wakes up months later, he demands for his original job back, forcing Sam to supervise the self-centred specialist who never recognized her expertise and talent.

It makes matters more complicated that he is also her father and constantly defies and challenges Sam’s authority and medical expertise. Will they be able to mend their father and daughter relationship?

'Good Sam' cast

Sophia Bush leads the cast as Dr. Sam Griffith. The stars that will be joining her are Jason Isaacs (Sex Education, Harry Potter) who plays her father/boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, Skye P. Marshall (Indivisible, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David (In Your Eyes, Cloverfield) as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Edwin Hodge (The Purge, The Tomorrow War) as Malcolm A. Kingsley, Wendy Crewson (The Good Son, Air Force One) as Vivian Katz, Davi Santos (Something Like Summer, Adrift) as Dr. Joey Costa and Omar Maskati (Evil Eye, Unbelievable) as Dr. Isan M. Shah.

Michael Stahl-David, Jason Isaacs, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Skye Marshall and Sophia Bush in 'Good Sam'. (Image credit: Ramona Diaconescu/CBS)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below. In the trailer, we can see that Dr. Sam is getting increasingly frustrated with Dr. Rob’s comments towards her at work. Dr. Lex Trulie warns Sam to keep her cool at work, saying: "Do not make this personal, Sam".

We also hear Sam voice her annoyance when she says, “It’s like undermining me is a sport for him.” It appears that the workplace is a toxic environment for both Sam and her colleagues, but will she and her father be able to fix that?