‘Harry Potter’ reunion coming to HBO Max New Year’s Day

The Harry Potter gang is getting back together for a special reunion to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie franchise that will be exclusively available on HBO Max this upcoming New Year’s Day. Dubbed Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the special will feature the main trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as many other cast members.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone to U.K. fans) had its premiere in movie theaters on Nov. 16, 2001. There had been a number of previously announced things to celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary, including rankings of favorite moments on the Wizarding World online community and the upcoming Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses game show, but this reunion is by far the biggest celebration of the movie franchise that has become such a cultural touchstone.

The Return to Hogwarts reunion special is being filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and in addition to Radcliffe, Watson and Grint will feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director Chris Columbus, as well as a few other surprises we’re sure.

The description of the reunion is that the cast will reminisce and celebrate the lasting legacy of Harry Potter across the globe with behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen clips, in-depth interviews and more. No information was provided on who may be hosting the event. Watch the trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts below.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

HBO Max has done these kinds of reunions before, including for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Jan. 1. For areas that do not yet have access to HBO Max (including the U.K.), broadcast details for the reunion will be announced at a later date. Also, in the U.S., the special will get a broadcast debut in the spring on TBS and Cartoon Network ahead of the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15.

