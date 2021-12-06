'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' all we know about the Harry Potter reunion

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will see stars of the movies back together again.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is the show that Harry Potter fans around the world have been waiting for. For the first time since the movie franchise came to an end in 2011, the cast is reuniting for a very special evening to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Philosopher's Stone if you're in the UK) arriving in cinemas.

The reunion special will air on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK and it's not the first time a reunion show of this style has been done. HBO Max previously filmed hugely successful reunions for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends, but this is the first time the streaming service has attempted a reunion based on a film franchise.

Here's everything we know about Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts so far...

When does 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' air?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on HBO on Jan. 1 2022 in the US.

Over in the UK the reunion show will also air on New Year's Day on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW.

'Harry Potter' fans are in for a treat as the reunion show airs on HBO and Sky. (Image credit: Murray Close/ Warner Bros)

Which 'Harry Potter' stars will be taking part in 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'?

This very special show wouldn't be complete without the main three cast members, so fans will be thrilled to know that the beloved trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be there, as well as many other cast members

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director Chris Columbus are all set to also star in the reunion, as well as a few other surprises that show bosses have got up their sleeves.

Fans will be thrilled to see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint back together. (Image credit: Murray Close/ Warner Bros)

What else can we expect from 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'?

The Return to Hogwarts reunion special is being filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, which is a goldmine of Harry Potter memorabilia and will help transport fans back into the world of all things Harry Potter.

It is thought that the reunion will see the cast reminisce and celebrate the lasting legacy of Harry Potter across the globe with behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen clips, in-depth interviews, and more.

Is there a trailer for 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'?

Yes, there are two! The first trailer doesn't give away huge amounts of information on what we can see from the reunion special, apart from telling us that 'for the first time ever, the legendary cast will return to where the magic started'.

We are also shown clips of various pivotal moments in the Harry Potter films, teasing us about what

There is also a second, slightly longer trailer, which sees some of the legendary cast from the Harry Potter films receiving invitations to the reunion and all beginning their journey to the big event.