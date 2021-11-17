How many Harry Potter quotes can you remember?

Think you know all the films off by heart and have memorized the best Harry Potter quotes? We have put together a guide on all the best quotes from all eight Harry Potter films and J.K Rowling's amazing books... but how many can you remember?

From hilarious one-liners from Ron (Rupert Grint) to Hermione's (Emma Watson) funny quips, Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) straight-talking, and serious words of wisdom by Dumbledore, here are all the best lines from Harry Potter to celebrate 20 magical years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or the Philosopher's Stone if you're in the UK!) was released...

The best comedy Ron quotes

"Hearing voices no one else can hear isn’t a good sign, even in the wizarding world."

"Lockhart’ll sign anything if it stands still long enough."

“I forgot we’ll be hunting down Voldemort in a mobile library.”

“Percy wouldn’t recognize a joke if it danced naked in front of him wearing Dobby’s tea cozy.”

“Sunshine, daisies, butter mellow, turn this stupid, fat rat yellow.”

"You're a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant... but scary."

The best Hermione quotes

"I hope you're pleased with yourselves. We could all have been killed — or worse, expelled. Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed."

"Just because it’s taken you three years to notice, Ron, doesn’t mean no one else has spotted I’m a girl!"

"Just because you have the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn't mean we all have."

"I mean, it's sort of exciting, isn't it, breaking the rules?"

"Dumbledore says people find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right."

“Twitchy little ferret, aren’t you, Malfoy?”

The best Harry Potter quotes

“I don’t want to be rude or anything, but this isn’t a great time for me to have a house-elf in my bedroom.”

“I’ll be in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I’m not there.”

“I’d never have believed this. The man who taught me to fight dementors—a coward.”

“I like a quiet life, you know me.”

“Are you insane? Of course I want to leave the Dursleys! Have you got a house? When can I move in?”

“Yeah, Quirrell was a great teacher. There was just that minor drawback of him having Lord Voldemort sticking out of the back of his head!”

“The wand’s more trouble than it’s worth. And quite honestly, I’ve had enough trouble for a lifetime.”

The best wise words from Albus Dumbledore

"It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends."

"The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution."

"It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities."

"But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

"You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think that we don’t recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?"

"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be."

The very best Hagrid-isms

"Yer a wizard Harry."

"I am what I am, an' I'm not ashamed. 'Never be ashamed,' my ol' dad used ter say, 'there's some who'll hold it against you, but they're not worth botherin' with.'"

“No good sittin’ worryin’ abou’ it. What’s comin’ will come, an’ we’ll meet it when it does.”

"Don't you think on it, Hermione, don't you think on it for one minute." - Hagrid to Hermione after Malfoy calls her a Mudblood.

The best Malfoy put-downs

"Training for the ballet, Potter?"

"Longbottom, if brains were gold, you'd be poorer than Weasley, and that's saying something."

"Honestly, if you were any slower, you’d be going backward."

"Famous Harry Potter," said Malfoy. "Can't even go to a bookshop without making the front page."

Draco Malfoy: "Why are you wearing glasses?" Goyle: "Oh, uh... reading." Draco Malfoy: "Reading? I didn't know you could read."

"You’ll soon find out that some wizarding families are better than others, Potter. You don’t wanna go making friends with the wrong sort. I can help you there."