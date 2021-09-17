'Harry Potter' star confirmed for 'Inside No 9' season 7

Inside No 9 season 7 is officially going ahead, with the BBC confirming that filming is underway for the next instalment of the dark anthology series. It continues to be a hit among fans, winning Best Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Reece Shearsmith at the 2021 BAFTAs.

Speaking about its return, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: "We hope you'll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle. Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.“

This time, they'll be joined by another star-studded group of actors including Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Sophie Okonedo (The Escape Artist), Jessica Hynes (There She Goes), Diane Morgan (Motherland), Daisy Haggard (Back To Life), Annette Badland (EastEnders), Siobhan Redmond (The Replacement) and Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz).

In addition to this, Shearsmith and Pemberton's The League of Gentlemen co-star Mark Gatiss will join them for an episode, also known for his work on BBC's Sherlock.

As ever, exact plot details are kept under wraps so we'll have to wait and see which stories are explored this time around, and what roles the new group of actors will be taking on. A first-look image suggests one story set in a school, but the rest is a mystery in classic Inside No 9 style. We'll just have to be patient...

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production, adds: "It’s a joy to be back in the Inside No. 9 saddle. Reece and Steve are comic masters, and their new scripts are better than ever. Which really is saying something when the last bunch won Best Comedy at the BAFTAs!"

Season 7 of Inside No 9 will arrive on BBC2 next year, and previous episodes are available to stream on-demand via BBC iPlayer.