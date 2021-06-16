'Inside No 9' Season 7 — everything we know so far

Inside No 9 Season 7 has been confirmed by creators and stars Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, following the final episode of Inside Number 9 Season 6 being aired on BBC2. All six episodes of the most recent season can be enjoyed on demand via iPlayer, as well as the previous seasons.

In a statement, the comedy duo said: "Little did we know when we started Inside No. 9 in 2014 that we would end up with as many episodes of it as Countryfile. We are delighted and exhausted in equal measure at the prospect of two more series-worth of tall tales and fearsome fables.

"However, we will endeavour to showcase the very best of what the BBC can do in every genre with 30 minutes of story-telling and some half-decent wigs. We might even try a Countryfile episode, no one would expect that…"

Here's what we know so far!

It's way too early to say when Inside No 9 will return to our screens, but we do know it's coming! Recently when the final episode of Season 6 aired, Steve Pemberton took to Twitter to reassure fans that Season 7 was in the works and being filmed.

He wrote: "Fortunately there’s a new #InsideNo9 tonight at 10pm. Unfortunately it’s the last in the series. Fortunately we are filming series 7 later this year. There are no more unfortunatelys."

Fortunately there’s a new #InsideNo9 tonight at 10pm @bbctwo 🇬🇧Unfortunately it’s the last in the series 😢Fortunately we are filming series 7 later this year 😁There are no more unfortunatelys 👍 pic.twitter.com/uxd801JDWlJune 14, 2021 See more

What should we expect from Inside No 9 Season 7?

The Inside No 9 creators haven't given away any plot details for Season 7, but fans have been told to expect the format they've known and loved since the very first instalment.

The BBC confirmed that: "Series six and seven will stay true to show’s anthology format with each series containing six brand new half-hour films, each set in a different location. The style and tone changing each week, combining a different mix of horror, thriller, drama and comedy — always aiming to surprise, delight, unnerve and amuse."

Who's in the cast this time?

Aside from Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, it's still too early to say! But they've had some great guest stars over the years including Line of Duty legend Adrian Dunbar, Peep Show's Paterson Joseph, Sheridan Smith, and Sir Derek Jacobi who was the first guest star to appear twice across the series. So who knows who might show up next time?