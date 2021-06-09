'Motherland' Season 4 — start date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Motherland Season 4 could be on the cards after the hugely successful Motherland Season 3 that has just aired on BBC2.

Sharon Horgan's hilarious comedy following a group of west London parents has just enjoyed another brilliant run on BBC2, and now fans are desperate to know if there will be a new series.

While it is being kept tightly under wraps whether the BBC will commission the comedy for another series, Paul Ready (Kevin) and Tanya Moodie (Meg) told fans on This Morning that there was a glimmer of hope. Tanya said: "I think with all these things, it's about having all your ducks in a row. So even if there's a will, then there has to be a way, and these things don't necessarily come together always."

We are still waiting to find out if Motherland will be commissioned for a fourth season, but we will update this page as soon as there is news.

However, even if there is a fourth season of the comedy in the pipeline, there is likely to be a bit of a wait for it to hit our screens. In the past there has been a two year wait between previous seasons... however, there was a Christmas special to enjoy in 2020 so you never know, we could be getting a yuletide visit from our favourite gang.

In the meantime you can watch past seasons of Motherland on BBC iPlayer. You can also catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 here...

Motherland Season 4 cast

The previous three seasons have had a fairly constant cast, apart from Meg joining in Season 2 the main cast have stayed the same throughout the show. Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin is likely to return as super-stressed out mum of two, Julia. She is likely to be joined at the school gates once again by single mum, Liz, played by Diane Morgan.

Super-enthusiastic and hapless stay-at-home dad Kevin, played by Paul Ready, is likely to make a comeback, especially with his now-public romance with Amanda out in the open.

Lucy Punch is likely to return as Amanda, the alpha-mum who we all love to hate, along with Tanya Moodie as larger than life, party animal Meg, and Phillipa Dunne as Amanda's loyal and downtrodden friend, Anne.

Other regulars in the cast include Julia's husband, Paul, played by Oliver Chris, Meg's husband Bill, played by Anthony Head, Julia's mum Marion, played by Ellie Haddington and Jackie Clune as hard-nosed school receptionist Mrs Lamb.

Motherland favourites include (left to right) Anne, Amanda, Julia, Liz, Kevin and Meg. (Image credit: BBC)

How did Season 3 end?

Season 3 appeared to be wrapped up fairly neatly, with Meg getting the all-clear from cancer, while Liz seemed to be happy with her shepherd boyfriend, who had come to surprise her at the school fundraising evening.

There was also a happy ending for Julia, who had spent most of Season 3 lusting after her unsuspecting builder, Gary. But just was Julia was about to call time on her marriage and run off into the sunset with Gary, Meg and Liz thankfully talked some sense into her and she was reunited with husband, Paul.

There was also a huge cheer from Motherland fans when Anne finally told self-centred queen bee Amanda what she really thought of her, while the news of Amanda’s saucy rendezvous with Kevin became public knowledge.

Amanda and Kevin have both found themselves back on the dating scene after their marriages broke down… which definitely paves the way for more hilarious antics from them both if there were to be a Season 4.

Motherland Season 3 ended with Julia, Liz and Meg all finding out Kevin had slept with queen bee Amanda. (Image credit: BBC)

What will happen in Motherland Season 4?

While it is a little bit early for any official storylines to be revealed, there is plenty more drama to explore from Julia and the gang. Not only so we need to know what happens next with Amanda and Kevin (could a secret fling be on the cards?) but with everyone's kids about to enter the crazy world of secondary school, the storyline possibilities are endless.

Motherland Season 4 trailer

There isn’t a trailer for the next series just yet, but we will update this page as soon as one is released.