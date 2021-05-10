How to watch 'Motherland' Season 3 online anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Motherland Season 3 online wherever you are in the world.

Sharon Horgan's hilarious comedy is back on BBC2 — here's how to watch Motherland Season 3 online wherever you are in the world.

Motherland explores the hilarious ups and downs of modern middle-class parenting, bringing to life all those parents you have clogging up your social media pages. From the alpha mum to the frazzled mum and everyone in between... school gate rivalry has never been so fierce.

Follow Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin — Line of Duty's DCS Patricia Carmichael) Liz (Diane Morgan) and Kevin (Paul Ready) as they navigate their way through school PTA fundraisers, frantic kids' birthday parties and dreaded coffee mornings — all made more bearable with plenty of red wine!

The favourite trio are once again joined on the school run by Amanda (Lucy Punch), the perfectly poised alpha mum who is the queen bee of the popular mum gang.

Also returning for Season 3 is Tanya Moodie as Meg and Phillipa Dunne as Amanda's loyal and downtrodden friend, Anne.

Rather excitingly Joanna Lumley will also guest star in the new series, playing Amanda’s mum, Felicity.

How to watch Motherland Season 3 online for free in the UK

Motherland Season 3 will air on BBC2 on Monday 10th May at 9pm. All five episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer once the first one has aired.

Kevin and Liz are back for a new series of Motherland. (Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Motherland Season 3 online from abroad

How to watch Motherland Season 3 online in the US

