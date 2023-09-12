Expats: cast, plot and all we know about the new series starring Nicole Kidman

Expats on Prime Video explores how the lives of three expats in Hong Kong intertwine after a terrible tragedy. The series is baed on the bestseller The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee and stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo as Americans Margaret, Hilary and Mercy, who are all trying to forge a new life abroad in the vibrant and tumultuous setting of 2014 Hong Kong. Then, a sudden traumatic event sees their lives intersect, with life-changing results.

Nicole Kidman is executive producer for the series, while The Farewell’s Lulu Wang has brought the story to life as writer and director. Here’s everything you need to know about the six-part drama Expats…

Expats is a six-part series will premiere on Prime Video in 2024. There’s no official release date yet but as soon as it’s announced, we’ll update you on this page.

Is there a trailer for Expats?

No, not yet. When a trailer for Expats is released, we’ll post it on here. There are plenty of first look pictures however on this article to give you a flavour of the show.

What is the plot of Expats?

Expats focuses on privilege and investigates what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. It focuses on three women making a life for themselves in Hong Kong. There’s Margaret (Nicole Kidman), a beautiful mother-of-three whose perfect life is blown apart by tragedy, Hilary (Sarayu Blue) a wealthy housewife who is desperate to conceive a baby, and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), a young Korean American graduate who is trying to start her life anew. In the hothouse environment of their new home country, their lives collide in ways that will force them to rethink every aspect of their own privileged worlds.

Expats cast — Nicole Kidman as Margaret

In Expats, Nicole Kidman plays Margaret, a woman whose perfect life is blown apart. Nicole is the star of hit movies such as Days of Thunder, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Cold Mountain and Bombshell. She’s also starred in Eyes Wide Shut, Dead Calm, Days of Thunder, Australia, Paddington, Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. She’s starred in the recent Paramount Plus series Speical Ops: Lioness.

Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Nicole in Eyes Wide Shut with her then husband Tom Cruise. (Image credit: Warner Bros/Alamy)

Sarayu Blue as Hilary

Sarayu Blue stars as Hilary, who believes that having a baby will save her marriage. She’s previously starred in XO, Kitty, History of the World: Part II, Never Have I Ever and The Unicorn.

Sarayu Blue as Hilary in Expats. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy

Ji-young is Mercy, a graduate who feels cast adrift. She’s starred in Smoking Tigers, The Sky is Everywhere and Moxie.

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring in Expats?

Brian Tee (Chicago Med) is Margaret’s husband Clarke while Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Mr. Mercedes) is Hilary’s husband David. Tiana Gowen, Blessing Mokgohloa and Elizabeth Ng round out the cast.

Jack Huston as Clarke in Expats. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on Expats

Lulu Wang is creator, director and writer for Expats. Lulu Wang also executive produces the series with Daniele Melia for Local Time. Nicole Kidman serves as an executive producer for the series with Per Saari for Blossom Films (Rabbit Hole, Nine Perfect Strangers), along with Alice Bell (The Beautiful Lie, The Slap), who has been with the project since its inception. Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions (After Yang, Bones and All) and Stan Wlodkowski (The Old Guard) also serve as executive producers. Bell also serves as a writer with Wang, along with Vera Miao (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Gursimran Sandhu (Game of Thrones), and author Janice Y. K. Lee.