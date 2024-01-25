How to watch Expats: stream the Nicole Kidman drama online
A new drama based on a novel
One of the biggest new TV shows of early 2024 is a new Nicole Kidman drama called Expats, which debuts on January 26.
Streaming: Prime Video
Release date: Friday, January 26
Episodes: 6
Free trial: 7 days
Watch abroad with a VPN
Kidman stars alongside Ji-young Yoo and Sarayu Blue as three American expatriates living in Hong Kong in the distant past of the 2010s. They're part of an affluent though vapid community, however when a tragedy rocks the group, they find their values and relationships irreversibly changed.
Expats is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lulu Wang and based on a 2016 book by Janice Y K Lee called The Expatriates, and we'll share a link on where you can buy the book if you're interested below.
Here's how to watch Expats when it comes out.
How to watch Expats
You'll be able to watch Expats if you subscribe to Amazon Prime, because the series is an original production for Amazon's streaming service: Prime Video. Anyone who subscribes to Prime can stream videos from Prime Video at no extra cost.
An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, with a seven-day free trial available to anyone who's yet to sign up and try it.
Prime Video is one of many side perks that Amazon offers in its subscription package with a music subscription, free Kindle books, free video games and next-day shopping being more of them.
How to read The Expatriates
Whether you prefer to read the novel before you watch the adaptation, or have seen Expats and now want to read the book it was based on, you'll be wanting to read Janice K Y Lee's book The Expatriates.
Published in 2016, the book was a New York Times Bestseller and received lots of acclaim. You can buy the book in hardback or paperback but there are also Kindle versions and Audible audiobook options too (a Prime subscription offers an Audible trial).
If you're interested but not sure, you can find The Expatriates on Amazon below, and it contains a pretty meaty excerpt for you to check out.
How to watch Expats everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Expats, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
