How to watch Your Friends & Neighbors: stream the Jon Hamm crime drama online

The next big starring TV role of Mad Men lead Jon Hamm is here in the form of Your Friends & Neighbors, which debuts on Friday, April 11.

Your Friends & Neighbors stars Hamm as a man nicknamed Coop, a big-shot hedge fund manager... until his firing and divorce destroys the fancy life he'd been used to. To make ends meet he begins robbing other well-off people from his community... until he accidentally uncovers some dangerous secrets.

Hamm is joined by Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet in the crime drama, which was created by Jonathan Tropper, the creator of Warrior and Banshee who also wrote This Is Where I Leave You and Kodachrome. So expect some well-written drama as well as exciting crime.

If that sounds right up your street, then here's how to watch Your Friends & Neighbors when it comes out.

How to watch Your Friends & Neighbors

The only way to watch Your Friends & Neighbors anywhere in the world is via the streaming service Apple TV Plus. The show was created as an exclusive production for the Apple-owned streaming service.

The show debuts on Friday, April 11 with two episodes, and you can find the full episode release schedule below.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, though some Apple TV Plus deals let you save money depending on your subscription. There are also some ways to watch free, which you can find below.

Your Friends & Neighbors episode release schedule

Two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors release on Friday, April 11, followed by new ones weekly until all nine are released. Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, April 11

Episode 2 — Friday, April 11

Episode 3 — Friday, April 18

Episode 4 — Friday, April 25

Episode 5 — Friday, May 2

Episode 6 — Friday, May 9

Episode 7 — Friday, May 16

Episode 8 — Friday, May 23

Episode 9 — Friday, May 30

How to watch Your Friends & Neighbors for free

If you like the sound of Your Friends & Neighbors but don't quite know if you want to pay nearly $10/£10 for a month's subscription to Apple TV Plus to watch it, then I've got a solution.

There are a few different Apple TV Plus free trials which you can pick up, letting you stream for anything from seven days to six months without paying any money.

The longer ones of these are for subscribers to other services or products, but there are shorter ones for any kind of prospective viewer.

You can find the shortest linked below, or click here to find our guide on more of them.