Tom Jones — release date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and all we know about the period drama

Tom Jones is one of the best-loved novels of the 18th century and now Henry Fielding’s classic is being brought to life in a warm-hearted new adaptation.

The four-part period drama, airing on PBS Masterpiece and ITVX, follows the adventures of lovable foundling and ladies’ man Tom Jones, played by Solly McLeod, as he embarks on a journey of discovery about his identity while catching the eye of a variety of women.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Jones…

The series will air weekly in the US on PBS Masterpiece from Sunday, April 30 or stream all four episodes with a PBS Passport.

In the UK, all four episodes will be available on ITVX from Thursday, May 4 and the drama will air on ITV1 at a later date.

Tom Jones (Solly McLeod) and Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde) forge a bond in Tom Jones. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom Jones — what is it about?

The drama, which was previously adapted for a 1963 film starring Albert Finney and a 1997 TV series starring Max Beesley, centers on Tom Jones, who is abandoned as a baby at Paradise Hall, the home of soft-hearted Squire Allworthy (James Fleet).

The Squire takes Tom under his wing and raises him as his own. But Tom frequently gets himself in trouble, often due to his dalliances with the women he can’t resist.

When Tom forges a powerful bond with feisty Sophia Western (Sophie Wilde) however, the path of true love does not run smoothly for the young couple…

Tom Jones — who is in the cast?

Solly McLeod, best known for The Rising and House of the Dragon takes centre stage as Tom, while Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me) co-stars as Sophia.

The Vicar of Dibley’s James Fleet plays kindly Squire Allworthy, while New Tricks and Sherwood star Alun Armstrong is Sophia’s loving but raucous grandfather Squire Western and Harry Potter and The House Across the Street star Shirley Henderson is Sophie’s prim and proper Aunt Western.

Sophia's grandfather Squire Western (Alun Armstrong) and Aunt Western (Shirley Henderson) make plans for her future in Tom Jones. (Image credit: ITV)

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham plays Lady Bellaston, Sophia’s scheming aunt who sets her sights on Tom when he comes to London.

Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row) is Sophia’s aunt Harriet and Julian Rhind-Tutt (The Larkins) is her aggressive husband Fitzpatrick.

Doctor Who and The Long Call star Pearl Mackie is Sophia’s sparky maid Honour.

Lady Bellaston (Hannah Waddingham) causes trouble for Tom and Sophia in Tom Jones. (Image credit: ITV)

Ex-Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon plays Molly Seagrim, the daughter of local poacher Black George (Shadow and Bone’s Dean Lennox Kelly).

James Wilbraham (In My Skin) is Squire Allworthy’s nephew William Blifil, who hates Tom, while Beyond Paradise’s Felicity Montagu is Blifil’s mother Bridget.

Benidorm’s Janine Duvitski is Squire Allworthy’s grouchy housekeeper Mrs Wilkins. Daniel Rigby (Landscapers) is disgraced schoolteacher Partridge, who becomes friends with Tom.

Tom Jones — interview with Solly McLeod

Did you know much about Tom Jones?

“I knew nothing. I thought they were doing a biopic about Tom Jones, the Welsh singer! But the scripts spoke to me immediately and it looked like fun. I read it thinking, ‘I've been in situations like this.’ It's funny to see how much has really changed.”

What appealed to you about playing Tom?

“His carefree nature. He’s fun, genuine and non-judgmental. In this version, Tom seems more innocent. He's less rakish and more oblivious as to what he's doing. He lands himself in situations and each one is a learning curve for him. Being a foundling is a big part of why he is trying to prove himself. He wants to be a gentleman and do the right thing, but he ends up doing the wrong thing. But it’s about growing up.”

Tom feels a bit of an outsider due to his birth, is that why he bonds with Sophia, whose mother was a slave in Jamaica?

“Absolutely, I think that's where their main connection comes from. Also, you can see that Tom and Sophia are these two normal people in this crazy world where the other characters are all quirky and theatrical!”

How have you found the romantic scenes?!

“The women have more control, they’re the ones seducing Tom. And we wanted to make the scenes sweet and innocent rather than intense. Luckily I got on well with all the actresses that I worked with — there were a number of them! We spoke about it beforehand, we had intimacy coordinators and we choreographed scenes with the director. You have to make it fun and we laughed a lot!”

Did you enjoy wearing 18th-century costumes?

“They’re a big part of getting into the character because you have these ideas on how they'll move but then you put the costume on, and you realize, ‘I actually can't stand like this, because it’s tight.’ Also, we were shooting in winter in Belfast, and it’s set in the summer in England, so it was freezing cold in Tom’s unbuttoned shirts, which were down to my belly button at one point!”

Tom Jones — is there a trailer?

Yes, the teaser sees Sophia introduce the story as Tom is drawn into a dramatic world of seduction, masked balls, sword fights, rivalry and the search for true love.