Here's where you need to go in order to return to Westeros in House of the Dragon.

At long last, we'll soon be able to watch House of the Dragon and revisit the world of Game of Thrones in this new prequel series.

Set 200 years before the events of the original HBO series, House of the Dragon is the first of the planned Game of Thrones spin-offs and delves into the history of one of George R.R. Martin's most infamous families: House Targaryen.

This story takes place during the height of Targaryen's reign over Westeros and transports us back to a time when they sat on the Iron Throne, and their dragons still ruled the skies. Although they wield great power, trouble begins to brew for the Targaryen dynasty when King Viserys threatens to name a new, female heir to the throne.

Here's how to watch House of the Dragon so you're ready to get sucked back into the world of Westeros all over again and see the drama unfold.

How to watch House of the Dragon in the US

House of the Dragon finally gets underway on Sunday, August 21 at 9 pm on HBO. New episodes will air weekly, following the same schedule, with the season 1 finale planned to air on October 23.

Thankfully, that means you have a range of options for watching the show. The network is available on cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can add it to a range of over-the-top streaming services like Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Of course, as the series is airing on HBO, this also means you'll be able to stream the series on HBO Max (though you'll still be waiting for each episode to air, you won't be able to binge House of the Dragon until all 10 episodes have aired).

There are two plans available for HBO Max: the basic plan costs $9.99 a month and will let you watch House of the Dragon, but it will include ads and you won't be able to download episodes or watch them in 4K resolution.

To remove ads and stream in 4K, you'll need to opt for the ad-free plan, which costs $14.99 a month.

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

UK Thrones fans will find House of the Dragon in the same place as the original series, as the show premieres on Sky TV on Sky Atlantic on Monday, August 22 at 9 pm and will air weekly at the same time, in the same place, just one day after the show first airs across the pond.

There are a range of options for Sky TV packages to suit anyone's needs, all with different channel selections and optional extras like including Paramount Plus or Sky Sports so you can watch Formula 1 or the Premier League. You can always find the latest Sky TV deals over on the Sky.com website (opens in new tab).

House of the Dragon will also be available to stream on NOW with a NOW Entertainment Membership (opens in new tab), which costs just £9.99 a month.

How to watch House of the Dragon in other regions

As it's such a huge new show, House of the Dragon is airing all over the world. For example, the series will be made available to stream on Disney Hotstar in India at the same time as it airs on HBO, and it will be streaming on Neon (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.