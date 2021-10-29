'You Don't Know Me': cast, plot, and everything we know

If you enjoyed Vigil, you won't want to miss You Don't Know Me, a new four-part drama adapted for the screen by the man who created BBC1's hit submarine thriller.

Tom Edge will be bringing the best-selling novel of defence barrister, Imran Mahmood, to the screen later this year and with an exciting raft of acting talent on show, it's one to look out for.

The courtroom drama tells the tale of a young man standing trial for murder, who shares his story with the jury in a desperate bid to keep his freedom. Here's everything we know about the upcoming legal thriller...

You Don’t Know Me was filmed in Birmingham and the four-part series will air later this year on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in the UK. When the Beeb confirm an official release date, we'll be sure to let you know.

If you live in the US, the show will be coming to Netflix at some point after its UK release.

Samuel Adewunmi has previously appeared in hit ITV drama 'Angela Black'. (Image credit: BBC)

What's the plot of 'You Don't Know Me'?

A BBC synopsis reads: "The drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder. At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra, who got into dangerous trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

'You Don't Know Me' cast

You Don’t Know Me stars Samuel Adewunmi as Hero, a young man charged with murder who swears he's innocent. Adewunmi will be familiar to British audiences from his role opposite Joanne Froggatt in Angela Black. He's also appeared in the acclaimed film, The Last Tree.

Newcomer Sophie Wilde, who'll be starring in the upcoming Sky Original film The Portable Door, will play Hero's love interest, Kyra.

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider, Sixteen), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Last Tree), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage, Meet The Adebanjos) and Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight, Exodus: Gods and Kings) will also appear.

The cast is completed by Bukky Bakray who recently became the youngest ever winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award at the age of 19; she also earned a BAFTA Best Actress nomination for her role in the film Rocks.

The production, with support from the BBC, also ran a remote HETV (High-end TV Skills) training programme with Film Birmingham for 10 trainees from underrepresented groups.

Hero risks everything to save the woman he loves, Kyra. (Image credit: BBC)

Is 'You Don't Know Me' based on a book?

The series is based on a 2017 novel written by defence barrister Imran Mahmood, who says it was inspired by the young men he defended in London courts.

It was nominated for a number of crime novel awards and was also in the running for the prestigious Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award, which covers books from all genres.

Is there a trailer for 'You Don't Know Me'?

Not at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands!