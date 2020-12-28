First look: Joanne Froggatt stars as domestic abuse victim in new ITV drama ‘Angela Black’
Angela Black sees Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt playing a housewife confronting her sinister reality. Here’s everything you need to know about ITV’s new thriller.
Filming is currently underway in the UK for the new ITV drama Angela Black, which sees Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt in the role of the title character, a victim of domestic abuse who is forced to face her worst fears.
The much-anticipated, six-part series produced by the acclaimed team at Two Brothers Pictures is due to air in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about filming, the star cast, major plot points and production.
What’s Angela Black about?
Angela Black seems to be living a completely happy life in suburban London. She works as a volunteer at a dogs’ home, is married to charming provider Olivier (Michiel Huisman) and the couple have two sons.
But Angela’s domestic idyll is a fraud that hides the terrifying truth; Angela Black is the victim of domestic abuse and trapped in a marriage she can’t escape.
This changes when Angela is unexpectedly approached by private investigator Ed (Samuel Adewunmi). For reasons as yet unknown Ed reveals Olivier’s most sinister secrets to Angela, changing the course of the frightened woman’s life.
Angela is faced with a decision - continue to suffer at the hands of Olivier or fight for her freedom. But can she trust mystery man Ed?
ANGELA BLACKThis is happening! I’m so passionate about this project & so grateful to be back filming again. I’m in awe of our incredible team. There is an army of creative, talented, dedicated people behind the scenes, bringing our story to life. #savethearts #AngelaBlack pic.twitter.com/ZgY2TuoVXuOctober 14, 2020
Who’s who in Angela Black
Angela Black (Joanne Froggatt)
Mum-of-two Angela appears to be living her best life. But actually suffers daily domestic abuse from controlling husband Olivier.
Joanne Froggatt’s breakout role was as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street (1997-98). Since then she’s starred in cult classic Life on Mars, A Street Cat Named Bob, The Commons, and Liar. But she is best known for her award-winning role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.
Olivier (Michiel Huisman)
Appearances are deceptive when it comes to Olivier. On the surface a hard-working family man, he’s constructed a picture-perfect family life that belies domestic abuse and sinister secrets from his past.
Dutch actor Michiel Huisman is best known for his work on Margot, World War Z, Nashville, Orphan Black, the new HBO Max exclusive The Flight Attendant, and of course Game of Thrones.
Ed (Samuel Adewunmi)
Private investigator Ed makes shocking disclosures to Angela about her abusive husband, but does he have ulterior motives?
Samuel Adewunmi made his TV debut in The Missing and has since starred in The Hatton Garden Job, Doctor Who, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, and is due to play villain Carcer Dun in the soon-to-be-released TV series The Watch, loosely based on characters and adventures from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld.
Other actors attached to ITV’s Angela Black project include Henry Douthwaite (Wuthering Heights), Ambreen Razia (Trigonometry), Barry Aird (Fortitude) and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials).
Filming of Angela Black
Filming is underway for Angela Black in London and its surrounding areas.
Angela Black release date
A spokesperson for the project has confirmed Angela Black is due to air in 2021.
Production details for Angela Black
Angela Black is a Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) production, headed up by award-winning writers Jack and Harry Williams (The Missing, Liar, The Widow). They executive produce the series alongside Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, Clique) and Sarah Hammond (Fleabag, Back to Life).
Angela Black is produced by Natasha Romaniuk (Fleabag, The Spilt S2) and directed by Craig Viveiros (Rillington Place, And Then There Were None). Angela Black has been commissioned in the UK by ITV and by Spectrum in the USA.
