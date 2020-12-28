First look: Joanne Froggatt stars as domestic abuse victim in new ITV drama ‘Angela Black’

Filming is currently underway in the UK for the new ITV drama Angela Black, which sees Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt in the role of the title character, a victim of domestic abuse who is forced to face her worst fears.

The much-anticipated, six-part series produced by the acclaimed team at Two Brothers Pictures is due to air in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about filming, the star cast, major plot points and production.

What’s Angela Black about?

Angela Black seems to be living a completely happy life in suburban London. She works as a volunteer at a dogs’ home, is married to charming provider Olivier (Michiel Huisman) and the couple have two sons.

But Angela’s domestic idyll is a fraud that hides the terrifying truth; Angela Black is the victim of domestic abuse and trapped in a marriage she can’t escape.

This changes when Angela is unexpectedly approached by private investigator Ed (Samuel Adewunmi). For reasons as yet unknown Ed reveals Olivier’s most sinister secrets to Angela, changing the course of the frightened woman’s life.

Angela is faced with a decision - continue to suffer at the hands of Olivier or fight for her freedom. But can she trust mystery man Ed?

ANGELA BLACKThis is happening! I’m so passionate about this project & so grateful to be back filming again. I’m in awe of our incredible team. There is an army of creative, talented, dedicated people behind the scenes, bringing our story to life. #savethearts #AngelaBlack pic.twitter.com/ZgY2TuoVXuOctober 14, 2020

Who’s who in Angela Black

Angela Black (Joanne Froggatt)



Mum-of-two Angela appears to be living her best life. But actually suffers daily domestic abuse from controlling husband Olivier.

Joanne Froggatt’s breakout role was as Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street (1997-98). Since then she’s starred in cult classic Life on Mars, A Street Cat Named Bob, The Commons, and Liar. But she is best known for her award-winning role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey.

“I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before. Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.” Joanne Froggatt

Olivier (Michiel Huisman)

Appearances are deceptive when it comes to Olivier. On the surface a hard-working family man, he’s constructed a picture-perfect family life that belies domestic abuse and sinister secrets from his past.

Dutch actor Michiel Huisman is best known for his work on Margot, World War Z, Nashville, Orphan Black, the new HBO Max exclusive The Flight Attendant, and of course Game of Thrones.

“I’m proud to be part of such a thrilling and clever story with so many twists and turns. I can’t wait to take on the role of Olivier and work alongside the incredibly talented Joanne and Samuel.” Michiel Huisman

Ed (Samuel Adewunmi)

Private investigator Ed makes shocking disclosures to Angela about her abusive husband, but does he have ulterior motives?

Samuel Adewunmi made his TV debut in The Missing and has since starred in The Hatton Garden Job, Doctor Who, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, and is due to play villain Carcer Dun in the soon-to-be-released TV series The Watch, loosely based on characters and adventures from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld.

“I always find myself drawn to characters like Ed when watching or reading dramas, and it’s no different with Angela Black. That coupled with the opportunity to collaborate with Craig Viveiros (again) as well as Harry and Jack Williams on a compelling story like Angela Black is very exciting and fortuitous when considering the impact 2020 has had on all industries including film and TV. I feel blessed.” Samuel Adewunmi

Other actors attached to ITV’s Angela Black project include Henry Douthwaite (Wuthering Heights), Ambreen Razia (Trigonometry), Barry Aird (Fortitude) and Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials).

Filming of Angela Black

Filming is underway for Angela Black in London and its surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the project has confirmed Angela Black is due to air in 2021.

Production details for Angela Black

Angela Black is a Two Brothers Pictures (an all3media company) production, headed up by award-winning writers Jack and Harry Williams (The Missing, Liar, The Widow). They executive produce the series alongside Two Brothers Pictures Head of Drama, Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar, Clique) and Sarah Hammond (Fleabag, Back to Life).

Angela Black is produced by Natasha Romaniuk (Fleabag, The Spilt S2) and directed by Craig Viveiros (Rillington Place, And Then There Were None). Angela Black has been commissioned in the UK by ITV and by Spectrum in the USA.