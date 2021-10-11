'Angela Black' viewers work out CHILLING theory after gripping first episode

'Angela Black' fans were left on the edge of their seats last night.

Brand new Sunday night psychological thriller, Angela Black, arrived on ITV last night, and fans are convinced they have already worked out a HUGE twist.

The drama, starring Downton Abbey favourite Joanne Froggat in the titular role, is a chilling portrayal of domestic violence which saw main character Angela subjected to harrowing violence at the hands of her husband within the first five minutes of the episode.

But, while Anglea tried to cover up what was happening at home by blaming her injuries on an accident with a door, it soon became apparent there was another sinister layer to this drama when a mysterious stranger called Ed started following Angela.

Angela was shocked to be tracked down by the mysterious Ed, who told her sinister things about her abusive husband. (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually, Ed admitted that he'd been hired by Angela's husband, Olivier, to dig up dirt on her that he could use to get custody of the couple's two boys when he filed for divorce.

However, that wasn't the biggest twist in the first episode of the new drama. Ed later appeared at Angela's window one night in the middle of a storm to convince her that Olivier was ramping up his plan and now wanted her dead.

Ed turned up at Angela's house in the middle of a storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, it isn't clear if Ed can be trusted, with Angela struggling to believe anything that this stranger tells her.

Fans are convinced there is definitely something sinister about Ed, with some wondering if he even exists...

#AngelaBlack I reckon the investigator is in her head. So are the kids. And the house. And the dog.October 10, 2021 See more

Yep I’m convinced that this fella doesn’t really exist #AngelaBlackOctober 10, 2021 See more

Perhaps Angela is imagining him #AngelaBlackOctober 11, 2021 See more

And it seems viewers might have a point, because if you watch back in any scene that has Ed in it, no one but Angela seems to know he is there, let along look in his direction or talk to him.

So could he be a figment of her imagination? Or is abusive Olivier really trying to bump off his own wife so that he gets custody of the kids?

It seems that Angela is the only one who knows Ed is there... (Image credit: ITV)

Other fans think that Ed is up to no good and could be double bluffing Angela into thinking he is on her side...

I'm calling it now. Ed is double bluffing, getting photos of her handing him money. Giving the phone with loads of corrupt data. This is all a plan. She goes public about it, her husband is preemptive and she will look like a nutcase as he has an alibi for it all. #AngelaBlack pic.twitter.com/jMtbEABpNlOctober 10, 2021 See more

Ed is actually doing the job her husband is paying him for he is messing with her head and going to make her go crazy and start accusing husband of all sorts and it will make her look mental and the judges well think she crazy and husband ends up with kids #AngelaBlackOctober 10, 2021 See more

Don’t know if Ed is genuine or not but he acts creepy and putting lots of doubts in her mind and she is vulnerable at the moment #AngelaBlackOctober 10, 2021 See more

#AngelaBlack It's going to be a double bluff isn't it? The guy trying to 'help' her will be setting her up & gathering evidence that she's plotting to kill her husband... Maybe he'll kill him as revenge for something but she'll get the blame. Sorted. #spoilerwarning 😄October 10, 2021 See more

#AngelaBlack the investigator is playing them bothOctober 10, 2021 See more

With another five episodes still to go in this thriller, it is safe to say there are plenty more twists and turns to come... but can Ed be trusted?

Joanne Froggatt, who plays Angela recently told us: "By the time we go through the six episodes, the audience will have been through shocks and surprises.

"At first Angela's freaked out by Ed. But she sees him as a lifeline and thinks, ‘Maybe this person’s going to help me..’ And then obviously, things unfold…”

Angela Black airs Sunday nights on ITV at 9pm. You can catch up on missed episodes on ITV Hub.