Here’s how to watch Angela Black online from anywhere in the world. Angela Black is a big new ITV drama starring Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt.

She plays the title character, who is a victim of domestic abuse, in the drama by the people behind mega hit Liar, which also starred Joanne.

On the surface, Angela seems to have a happy life with her husband Oliver. But the truth of their relationship is very different.

Talking about the series, Joanne says: “She's seemingly living this perfect life, and she's got this lovely husband, house and children and from the outside, everything's dreamy, but you scratch the surface and there's much more going on underneath.”

We’re introduced to private instigator Ed, who tells Angela something shocking about her husband. But what are Ed’s real motives?

How to watch 'Angela Black' online in the UK

Angela Black starts on ITV on Sunday, Oct 10. at 9pm. You will also be able to stream Angela Black on the ITV Hub.

How to watch 'Angela Black' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch 'Angela Black' in the US

There's currently no plans to show the series in the US.