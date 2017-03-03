Benidorm's Janine Duvitski: 'Jacqueline is still up for anything!'

Widowed swinger Jacqueline is due to arrive in the next episode of Benidorm, but she encounters some big problems before she gets to the Solana, as Janine Duvitski explains...

Jacqueline was supposed to be meeting camp hairdressser Kenneth at the airport, but he gets caught up in the relationship woes of a young tourist Ryan (Phil Dunster) so forgets about her. So when Jacqueline finally does turn up at the Solana many hours later, and at the end of the Benidorm episode (March 8, 9pm) it seems she’s had a very eventful journey after catching a lift with very willing local man…

"Jacqueline’s back in Benidorm and, although she’s widowed, she hasn’t changed a bit!" explains Janine Duvitski who has played the sexually promiscuous tourist since the start of the series in 2007. "An encounter with a farmer on the way to the resort leaves her quite hot and bothered, plus she arrives at Neptunes bar looking as burnt as a crisp!"

Jacqueline is still single after her husband Donald died a year ago, so it means her holidays to Benidorm are a little different without her swinger partner to have explicit adventures with during this series...

"Jacqueline’s in a new position because her husband has died but she’s got lots of friends in Benidorm and really likes it there so she always finds an excuse to make it over. This time Kenneth (Tony Maudsley) and Liam (Adam Gillen) kindly let her be a bit of a business partner in the Blow & Go salon, but I don’t think she does very much there – she’s a very silent partner!"

Liam is one of Jacqueline's new partners...business partner that is! (Image credit: ITV / Tiger Aspect)

"Although Jacqueline is still up for anything, she’d also like another partner like Donald I think, preferably one with similar tastes. She does get into a few rows this time, which is unusual for Jacqueline. She has an especially big one with the new character Loretta."

