Nicole Kidman has earned rave reviews (and already a handful of notable awards and nominations) for her latest movie Babygirl, which is now playing. But how and where can you watch Babygirl? Let us help you out with that.

Babygirl is one of the final 2024 new movies and is a psychological, erotic thriller that is in all likelihood going to inspire plenty of think pieces about its central characters and their relationship. To know what is going on you’ll have to see the movie for yourself.

Get all the details you need to know about how to watch Babygirl directly below.

How to watch Babygirl

Babygirl is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US; it releases in the UK on January 10.

In order to find out exactly when and where Babygirl is playing in your area, you should check out Fandango . The site (or app) allows you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and the available showtimes. You can also purchase your Babygirl tickets directly through Fandango.

If you have a particular movie theater you frequent, you should look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs . Not only will this allow you to see what is playing at your local movie theater, but it can also help you save on the cost of the ticket, as some programs offer free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets. Perks can also include deals on concessions.

Is Babygirl streaming?

No, Babygirl is not available to stream or watch at home in any way right now.

There are no details on Babygirl’s eventual home release strategy at this time, though we would assume that it’ll be made available through digital on-demand platforms to buy or rent before heading to a specific streaming service’s library. On the streaming angle though, as an A24 movie, if we had to make an educated guess as to what streaming platform Babygirl is going to land on first it would be Max, which has launched a number of recent A24 movies on streaming.

We’ll update this page as more info on Babygirl’s at-home viewing plans becomes available.

What else to know about Babygirl

Written and directed by Halina Reijn, here is the official synopsis for Babygirl:

“A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”

Kidman stars as the CEO, while Harris Dickinson stars as the intern. The rest of the cast includes Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, Esther McGregor and Vaughan Reilly.

Read WTW’s official Babygirl review to find out how we feel about the movie. If you’re more curious about the general reaction, Babygirl is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 82% as of writing.

Watch the trailer for Babygirl right here: