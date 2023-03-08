Talk to Me: release date, cast, reviews and everything we know about the A24 horror movie

Horror continues to be one of the most popular genres among movie fans, but a subset in that genre is the A24 horror movie, which is getting a new addition in 2023 with Talk to Me.

A24 has a library of horror movies that many consider modern-day classics, including Hereditary, Midsommar, The Witch, The Lighthouse, X, Pearl, Lamb and more. Can Talk to Me join their ranks? The movie has already received some positive buzz after it had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (like a few other A24 movies, Past Lives and You Hurt My Feelings).

Before we officially find out by watching the movie, here is everything that you need to know about Talk to Me.

Talk to Me has landed a summer 2023 release date, as it is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on July 28.

The movie is also slated to play at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival in March.

Talk to Me plot

Talk to Me is an original screenplay from Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. Here is the official synopsis:

"When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

Talk to Me cast

Sophie Wilde has top billing for Talk to Me, with the movie set to be her biggest role to date. Her previous career credits have been for the TV shows You Don't Know Me and Eden. In addition to Talk to Me, she is also going to star in the PBS Masterpiece/ITV TV mini-series Tom Jones in 2023.

Miranda Otto is the biggest name in the cast, best known for her roles as Eowyn in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies, as well as arcs on Homeland, 24: Legacy and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The rest of the cast includes Alexandra Jensen (Joe vs Carole), Joe Bird (First Day), Otis Dhanji (Aquaman), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Chris Alosio (Troppo).

Talk to Me trailer

There is no trailer for Talk to Me as of yet. Once it is released, we'll add it here.

Talk to Me reviews — what the critics are saying

Having screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, critics have been able to get their thoughts about Talk to Me out ahead of its summer release, and the word is good early on. As of March 8, the movie has a 98% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Here is a quick sampling of some of the reviews:

Kristy Puchko, Mashable (opens in new tab): "Talk to Me is a terrifically scary horror offering thanks to powerful performances, creepy creature designs, a splash of blood and gore and practical effects that'll blow your mind and chill your spine."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab): "Thematically a bit thin but doesn’t stint on genuine scares, intensity or revulsion."

Perri Nemiroff (opens in new tab): "A stellar feature debut from Danny and Michael Philippou that features an A+ ensemble of rising stars navigating a wildly chilling and catchy core concept."

Talk to Me directors

Talk to Me is the feature directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, though they previously directed and starred in their own TV show, RackaRacka.