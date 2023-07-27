If you're in the mood for a good scare, then you may want to watch Talk to Me, a new horror movie from A24 that has earned rave reviews ("Certified Fresh" 96% on Rotten Tomatoes). What to Watch's Talk to Me review dubs the movie a "scary possession flick for the TikTok generation."

Buzz for Talk to Me started all the way back at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, which then got even louder at the South by Southwest Film Festival. But general audiences can now see what all the fuss is about with this new 2023 movie.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Talk to Me right now.

How to watch Talk to Me in movie theaters

There's nothing quite like watching a horror movie in the dark of a movie theater, and fittingly, that's the only way to watch Talk to Me at this time. As of July 28 (with some early Thursday screenings on July 27), Talk to Me is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK.

To find showtimes near you, check out your local movie theater's website or Fandango, which can give you a complete look at everywhere Talk to Me is playing in your area. You can also purchase your ticket for the movie directly through these sites.

Movie fans, be sure to check out our guide on movie theater subscriptions and membership programs, which detail the offerings of many US and UK movie theater chains for you to get discounted, free or an allotment of movie tickets each month, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Talk to Me streaming?

Talk to Me is not streaming yet, as the movie is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters first. There's been no info on how long it will be before Talk to Me is available for streaming.

Even before it hits a streaming service, it'll likely be made available first on video-on-demand, allowing you to rent or purchase the movie on platforms like Prime Video, Google Play and more. But again, we don't know when that is going to be just yet.

We'll update this post as more info comes in.

What else to know about Talk to Me

Talk to Me is the feature debut of Danny and Michael Philippou and was written by Dany Philippou and Bill Hinzman. The story follows a group of friends that discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They become hooked by the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes a terrifying supernatural force.

The cast features Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Miranda Otto, Joe Bird and Otis Dhanji.

Watch the Talk to Me trailer right here.