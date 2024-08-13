Omni Loop: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Mary-Louise Parker sci-fi movie

With movies like Groundhog Day, Palm Springs and others, the time loop movie has become a specific subset of the sci-fi genre. We're getting the latest entry to that in the 2024 new movie Omni Loop.

Having premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival, Omni Loop has generated some buzz ahead of its release; it has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication. Even so, this could fly a bit more under the radar than some of the big movie titles that will be immediately pegged as Oscar contenders this year.

But if you're interested in checking out Omni Loop, read on to find out everything you need to know about the movie.

Omni Loop is set to arrive on September 20, not just in movie theaters but also simultaneously on digital on-demand platforms.

It joins a busy week of new movies on September 20, as George Clooney's Wolfs, Sebastian Stan's A Different Man, animated movie Transformers One and horror movie Bagman are all slated for release.

Omni Loop cast

The Omni Loop cast is headlined by Mary-Louise Parker, who plays Zoya, a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop. Parker is best known for her time leading the Showtime series Weeds (for which she was Emmy nominated), but she has also starred in Angels in America (for which she won an Emmy), R.E.D. and Colin in Black & White.

Also in the cast is Ayo Edebiri, who stars as a gifted student named Paula whom Zoya gets to help her try and break out of her time loop. Edebiri is a rising star, with credits that include Inside Out 2, Bottoms, Theater Camp and Big Mouth, as well as her Emmy-nominated performance in The Bear.

The rest of the cast includes Hannah Pearl Utt (Disengaged), Chris Witaske (The Bear) and Carlos Jacott (Big Love).

Omni Loop plot

An original script written by Bernardo Britto, here is the official synopsis for Omni Loop:

"Omni Loop follows Zoya Lowe, a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. But what the doctors and her family don’t know is that she has already lived this week before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been. Until one day Zoya meets a gifted student named Paula. Together they team up to save her life — and to unlock the mysteries of time travel."

Omni Loop trailer

Watch the trailer for Omni Loop right here:

Omni Loop - Official Trailer | Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri | In theaters September 20 - YouTube Watch On

Omni Loop director

In addition to writing the screenplay, Bernardo Britto is also the director of Omni Loop. This is his biggest movie to date, as many of his other credits are short films (notably Hudson Geese and Yearbook), multiple episodes of the HBO TV series Los Espookys and the feature-length movie Jacqueline Argentine.