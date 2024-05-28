Wolfs: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the George Clooney, Brad Pitt movie

Two of the biggest movie stars of the last 30 years, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, are teaming up for what is sure to become one of the most anticipated new movies of 2024, Wolfs.

The pair famously starred alongside each other in the trilogy of Ocean's movies (Ocean's Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen), as well as the Coen Brothers movie Burn After Reading. Neither Clooney or Pitt star in movies as frequently as they used to, so fans of the two stars are going to be eagerly awaiting this one.

Let's not waste anymore of your time in dive into everything you need to know about Wolfs right here.

Wolfs has been set for a September 20 release exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK.

While the movie is a co-production between Sony Pictures and Apple, there is no information on when Wolfs is going to premiere on Apple TV Plus for streaming. Based on recent movies like this — Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon — expect it to be a few months.

With a fall release date, there's also a good chance that Wolfs could play some of the major fall festivals and be positioned for an Oscar run based on its reception, though nothing has been announced at this time.

Wolfs cast

The headliners of the Wolfs cast are of course Clooney and Pitt. The Oscar-winners (Syriana for Clooney, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for Pitt) are two of the most iconic movie stars of recent memory, though is the first time that they are physically appearing in starring roles in a movie since 2022; they both are credited as voice actors in the 2024 movie IF. This also marks the first time that we'll see them together, in the flesh, on screen since 2008's Burn After Reading.

But Clooney and Pitt are not alone in the movie. Other members of the Wolfs cast includes Amy Ryan (Sugar, Only Murders in the Building), Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Do Revenge) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, The Night Of).

Wolfs plot

With a script written by Jon Watts, here is the official synopsis for Wolfs:

"Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

Wolfs trailer

The official trailer for Wolfs premieres on Wednesday, May 29, but a teaser has been made available featuring Clooney and Pitt being a little awkward with each other. Watch it below:

Jon Watts movies

In addition to writing the script, Watts is directing Wolfs. Here is a look at the director's feature-length movie credits to date, highlighting by a particular web-slinging superhero:

Clown (2014)

Cop Car (2015)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Watts also directed the first two episodes of the Jeff Bridges FX spy drama series The Old Man.