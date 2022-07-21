Do Revenge: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Do Revenge is fronted by Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

Do Revenge is an upcoming dark comedy arriving on Netflix which tells the story of two teenagers who come together to take down each other's bullies.

The young women in question are "it girl" Drea, played by Riverdale's Camila Mendes, who wants to get revenge on her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape and transfer student Eleanor, played by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, who is made a social outcast when a girl starts a rumor that she tried to hold her down and kiss her.

The pair unite and decide to handle each other's dirty work in this sparkling Hitchcock-ian-style comedy.

Here's everything we know about Do Revenge...

Do Revenge is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, September, 16.

What is the plot of Do Revenge?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "After a clandestine meet-cute, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

When talking to Elle (opens in new tab), the director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said of the movie: “I think there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story. And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence.”

Queen bee Drea and alt girl Eleanor unite to get revenge on their bullies. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Do Revenge?

A star-studded cast from some of the biggest teen shows will feature in Do Revenge, with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke leading the ensemble of Euphoria's Austin Abrams as Drea's ex boyfriend Max, 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe as Drea's best friend Tara and Outer Banks alum Jonathan Daviss as Max's friend, Elliot.

Joining them are Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) as Russ, Ava Capri (Love, Victor) as Carissa, Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Montana, Talia Ryder (Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always) as Gabbi and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) as Meghan.

“We joke that they are like, the young Hollywood Avengers. They call themselves ‘The Revengers,’ which we love.” director Jennifer told Elle.

She added: “They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”

Stars of hit teen dramas will appear in the dark comedy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

So far, only first look images have been released for Do Revenge, but we'll update this guide as soon as a trailer has been dropped.

You can take a peek at the first look images here...