Do Revenge: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
By Grace Morris published
Do Revenge stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes who join forces to get revenge on each of their bullies.
Do Revenge is an upcoming dark comedy arriving on Netflix which tells the story of two teenagers who come together to take down each other's bullies.
The young women in question are "it girl" Drea, played by Riverdale's Camila Mendes, who wants to get revenge on her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape and transfer student Eleanor, played by Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, who is made a social outcast when a girl starts a rumor that she tried to hold her down and kiss her.
The pair unite and decide to handle each other's dirty work in this sparkling Hitchcock-ian-style comedy.
Here's everything we know about Do Revenge...
Do Revenge release date on Netflix
Do Revenge is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, September, 16.
What is the plot of Do Revenge?
The official Netflix synopsis reads: "After a clandestine meet-cute, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."
When talking to Elle (opens in new tab), the director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said of the movie: “I think there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story. And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence.”
Who is in the cast of Do Revenge?
A star-studded cast from some of the biggest teen shows will feature in Do Revenge, with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke leading the ensemble of Euphoria's Austin Abrams as Drea's ex boyfriend Max, 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe as Drea's best friend Tara and Outer Banks alum Jonathan Daviss as Max's friend, Elliot.
Joining them are Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) as Russ, Ava Capri (Love, Victor) as Carissa, Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Montana, Talia Ryder (Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always) as Gabbi and Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) as Meghan.
“We joke that they are like, the young Hollywood Avengers. They call themselves ‘The Revengers,’ which we love.” director Jennifer told Elle.
She added: “They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”
Is there a trailer?
So far, only first look images have been released for Do Revenge, but we'll update this guide as soon as a trailer has been dropped.
You can take a peek at the first look images here...
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.