Wolfs ending explained: how the movie sets up a sequel

Wolfs, a crime comedy that pairs George Clooney and Brad Pitt as fixers used to working alone but forced to do the same job, has already been granted a sequel by Apple Original Films. While that does seemingly solve the movie's big cliffhanger, there are plenty of other loose threads that are going to need to be addressed in a sequel, all of which we are breaking down here in this Wolfs ending explainer.

Fair warning, we are going to be diving into some pretty big SPOILERS for Wolfs, so if you haven't seen the movie yet we suggest you watch Wolfs and then come back and read this if you have any questions. Alright, let's get into what happens in Wolfs.

The movie begins when District Attorney Margaret (Amy Ryan) finds herself with a big problem: the kid (Austin Abrams) she invited up to her hotel room has overdosed. Not wanting this incident to become public knowledge, she calls a mysterious number that a trusted confidant gave her, someone who can help her in this type of situation. On the other end is Clooney (known only in this movie as Margaret's Man), who agrees to help her.

He arrives in Margaret's hotel room and begins to take care of the body when someone else knocks on the door. Enter Pitt, only referred to as Pam's Man; Pam being the owner of the hotel who brought Pitt in to take care of it after seeing what happened on a hidden security camera in the room. Margaret and Pam talk over the phone and decide the only way this works for both Margaret's and the hotel's interests is to have both men work together. Of course, that's not how these solo acts operate. However, Margaret appeals to Clooney's heart by saying her confidant told her "you take a job, you give your word. And that word's a measure of a man." Reluctantly, this does the trick for Clooney, while Pitt, after talking with Pam, also relents to the arrangement.

They send Margaret off and get to work on the body. However, it's not just the body they have to deal with, as they soon find a backpack filled with drugs. In order for the owner of the drugs to not come poking around, now they have to figure out who they belong to and return them. In a surprising bit of good news, they get some help in that department when the kid is revealed not to be dead.

With the help of the medical contact they both use, June (Poorna Jagannathan), they get the kid healthy again, then have to chase him down when he attempts to escape. They learn the kid subbed in for a friend whose mom just died to drop off the drugs for a gangster known as Legrange. But he doesn't have the address yet for the drop, as it's being sent to a pager left at his friend's place of work. So they plan to take the kid there, get the address and have him make the drop; then ensure that they end the problem for good by making sure the kid is dead.

What happens in Wolfs?

The pager is stashed at a reception hall, which just so happens to be hosting the wedding of a dangerous Croatian gangster, Dimitri (Zlatko Buric), both Clooney and Pitt's characters have worked for. They know he'd be suspicious of the two of them together and likely kill them, so they try to not be seen as the kid grabs the pager. He does manage to get it, but is spotted by security going behind the bar and is thrown out. Clooney and Pitt attempt to follow him out to make sure he doesn't run, but they get trapped on the dance floor and spotted by Dimtri. They put on a show that they don't know each other, and ultimately are let go. Though Dimitri's bodyguard (Vladimir Sizov) is suspicious.

Leaving the reception hall, Clooney rushes back to his car worried the kid has left, but he's there, saying he wants to finish the job he signed up for. Clooney's character definitely is beginning to admire the kid.

They all go to a restaurant to wait for the address. When the kids goes to the bathroom, Pitt asks if Clooney still plans on making sure the kid dies at the end of all this? Clooney says he figures the drug dealers will take care of it themselves, but when pressed if he would do it or let the kid go if that doesn't happen, Clooney says he'll finish the job he was hired to do. The address comes in and they head off to make the drop.

The fixers send the kid into a warehouse to make the drop as they sit back in the car. Quickly, a swarm of cars arrive at the warehouse door: Albanian gangsters, heavily armed, enter the warehouse and start shooting. Clooney and Pitt then come under fire from behind by Dimitri's bodyguard and a couple more goons. They're able to kill the Croatians and then go check out the warehouse.

Inside everyone is dead, but the kid pops out of a car trunk, safe. They tell him to place the drugs around the bodies to make it look like he did his job. As he does that, Clooney walks up behind him, gun drawn and pointed at the kid. But he can't do it, he can't kill the kid. Pitt however does take a shot. Not at the kid, but at one of the bricks of drugs, saying it makes the scene look more realistic. Shooting the brick also reveals there was a tracker inside the drugs, which presumably led to the Albanians finding them.

Clooney and Pitt drop the kid off at his dad's (Richard Kind) house, giving them both a strong warning of what will happen if they ever speak about what happened that night. They then decide to go to a diner for breakfast, a place they both frequent (just one of the many things they discovered they had in common throughout the night).

As they relax after a long night, Clooney asks Pitt what Pam said to him that got him to stay on the job. "You take a job, you give your word. And that word's a measure of a man," the same thing that got Clooney to stay. They realize the same guy that gave Pam Pitt's number is the same guy that gave Margaret Clooney's. They rack their brains as to why this would happen. Their guy must have known about the drugs, and ensured they were dropped off and the Albanians were there when it happened. They also piece together their guy didn't expect them to send the kid in to the warehouse, it was supposed to be them: they were getting cleaned (aka killed).

They look out the window and see a large contingent of men with guns getting ready to finish the job. As they take cover and arm themselves, Clooney says he never caught Pitt's name. Pitt says if they survive this then they can exchange names. They get themselves ready, pop up from their booth and open fire as the screen cuts to black.

What could Wolfs 2 be about?

So unless Wolfs 2 or whatever the movie ends up being called takes a dramatic left turn and opts not to have Clooney and Pitt star, there are a few things from Wolfs that we expect will be addressed.

First and foremost, we assume they survive, so what are their names? Or is that a secret the movie is going to keep from audiences even if the characters agreed to share it on the condition they lived (they have a banter pattern that probably wouldn't need the use of names)? Also, who is their guy and why did he want them killed?

There is no timeline for Wolfs 2 at this point, but writer/director Jon Watts has been hired to write the sequel, and with an early greenlight for the project (the sequel was announced before Wolfs' premiere at the Venice Film Festival), it would seem that this could be a priority project for Apple.

We'll keep an eye out for more information on Wolfs. In the meantime, Wolfs is available to stream worldwide now on Apple TV Plus.