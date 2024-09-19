Two of the biggest movie stars of the last 30 years are sharing the screen once again, as George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in the crime/thriller/comedy Wolfs. To no surprise, there is a lot of buzz around the Ocean's Eleven co-stars' 2024 new movie, so we've got everything you need to know about how to watch it right now.

And there are some quirks to the Wolfs release. As a Columbia Pictures and Apple TV Plus co-production, the movie is going to be playing in movie theaters, but not everywhere. Then, sooner rather than later, viewers will be able to stream Wolfs on Apple TV Plus, but when?

Get more info on those answers to how to watch Wolfs directly below.

How to watch Wolfs in movie theaters

Wolfs premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK on September 20. However, in the US, the movie is getting a limited release, so it won't be playing everywhere.

From what we could find, Wolfs appears to be playing at movie theaters in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix and the Washington, D.C., area. In addition to only being available in select cities, not every theater chain may be playing Wolfs, as we didn't see showtimes from AMC among the available listing as of publication.

The best way to make sure if Wolfs is playing near you or not is to visit Fandango , which lets you see if, where and when Wolfs is showing in your area. If yes, you can also purchase your ticket for the movie directly through the website.

Another option to not only find where Wolfs is playing but to potentially save money on tickets is with a movie theater subscription or membership program. If offered by one of the theater chains showing Wolfs (and many in the US and UK do have these kinds of programs), movie lovers can get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets through these programs. They also offer deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Wolfs streaming?

Not just yet, but the wait won't be very long. Wolfs will start streaming on Apple TV Plus worldwide as of Friday, September 27, just one week after the movie's release in movie theaters.

In order to be able to watch Wolfs on Apple TV Plus, you must have a subscription to the streaming service.

If you don't have a subscription and aren't looking to sign up for one with Apple TV Plus, Wolfs should eventually be made available through digital on-demand platforms, but at this time there are no details on when that might be.

What else to know about Wolfs

Written and directed by Jon Watts, best known for directing the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Wolfs sees Clooney and Pitt play two rival fixers that are forced to team up when a prominent New York official gets involved in a messy situation. To finish the job, the pair will have to set aside their egos and petty grievances.

In addition to Clooney and Pitt, Wolfs stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

As of publication, Wolfs has a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Get a preview of the movie right here by watching the Wolfs trailer: