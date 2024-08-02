Bagman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sam Claflin horror movie

Fall brings pumpkin spice lattes, leaves changing colors and horror movies. The 2024 new movie Bagman is helping to deliver on that latter promise.

While horror movies have become a year-round thing nowadays, there can be a different kind of excitement around ones that come out in September and October. Add to that when Black Mirror and The Girl with All the Gifts director Colm McCarthy steps behind the camera for this one.

Find out everything you need to know about Bagman directly below.

Bagman has been slated for an exclusive release in movie theaters on September 20.

It's the lone horror movie coming out on a busy and varied weekend that also has the George Clooney/Brad Pitt Wolfs, the Sebastian Stan indie movie A Different Man and the animated kids movie Transformers One.

Bagman cast

Leading the way in Bagman is Hunger Games: Catching Fire alum Sam Claflin. In Bagman he plays a father who must protect his family from the Bagman, a creature that he only narrowly escaped when he was a child. In addition to the Hunger Games franchise, Clafliin is known for his roles in Daisy Jones & The Six, Peaky Blinders, Enola Holmes and Me Before You.

Playing Claflin's wife and child in the movie are Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Caréll Rhoden, who is making his big screen debut with Bagman.

Other members of the cast include Sharon D. Clarke (Red, White & Royal Blue), Steven Cree (The Diplomat season 1), William Hope (Eric), Adelle Leonce (Fool Me Once), Peter McDonald (The Batman), Henry Pettigrew (Payback) and Will Davis.

Bagman plot

Featuring an original script by John Hulme, here is the official synopsis for Bagman:

"In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag — never to be seen again. Patrick McKee narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick's childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina and son Jake."

Bagman trailer

Learn about the Bagman (the movie and the legend) in the trailer directly below:

Bagman (2024) Official Trailer - Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas - YouTube Watch On

Colm McCarthy movies

Colm McCarthy is a BAFTA-nominated director (for Murphy's Law) that has made most of his career working in TV, including notable series like The Tudors, Doctor Who, Sherlock, Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror. He has two feature movie directing credits, 2010's Outcast and 2016's zombie movie The Girl With All the Gifts.