Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

If you're a fan of animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content, your 16-year wait for a new movie is finally over, as a new one is on the horizon without a CGI beast in sight.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the long title of this new movie, which is set to come out later in 2023 featuring an all-star cast as well as some new talent to take up the mantle of the four turtles.

If you're excited about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, or weren't impressed by the quartet's last feature outing and want to know more, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is currently scheduled to arrive on August 4. That confirmed release date is only for the US, though we don't imagine the movie will be delayed much in other regions.

Due to being produced by Paramount Pictures, the movie will likely get a streaming debut on Paramount Plus several months after its theatrical release winds down.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem plot

Mutant Mayhem takes the familiar TMNT plot, acting as a reboot on the series.

The website's (opens in new tab)synopsis reads: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer

On March 6, a first-look trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem gave us a glimpse at the art style of the movie, and we also got to hear some of the voices of the cast.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem blends big-name stars with new and fresh talent for the main stars.

The four main roles probably won't be recognizable to you: Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, Shamon Brown Jr. plays Michelangelo, Micah Abbey plays Donatello and Brady Noon plays Raphael, with all four being teenage actors with limited credits.

Bigger names fill out the rest of the cast though. Jackie Chan plays Splinter, John Cena is Rocksteady, Seth Rogen is Bebop, Rose Byrne is Leatherhead, Ice Cube is Superfly, Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko, Post Malone is Ray Fillet, Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom and Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stockman.

Also in the movie is Ayo Edibiri as April O'Neil, Hannibal Buress as Ghengis Frog and Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director

The director of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is Jeff Rowe. You might know Rowe from another animated movie, Netflix original The Mitchells vs the Machines, which he co-wrote and co-directed along with Michael Rianda.

Rowe's other credits include writing for Disenchantment and Gravity Falls. Unlike in all these other credits, though, Rowe didn't write Mutant Mayhem, as the screenplay came from Brendan O'Brien (who wrote The House, Neighbors and many other comedy movies).