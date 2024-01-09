Mothers’ Instinct: trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

A mother’s intuition is a feeling like no other and it will prove vital in the new thriller, Mothers’ Instinct, an entry in the lineup of 2024 new movies. The project sees Oscar-winning actresses Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway play neighbors and best friends who each have a son. When one of the boys dies, there is a major shift in the women’s friendship as one of them wrestles with guilt and the other battles paranoia that her son is in grave danger.

Want to know more about Mothers’ Instinct before you dive right into watch? Here’s everything we know about it.

Mothers’ Instinct has not received an official release date as of publication, but it's slated to premiere sometime in 2024. Once we learn of a specific date, we’ll pass along the information.

Mothers’ Instinct plot

Here’s an official synopsis of the movie based on Mothers’ Instinct: A Novel of Suspense by Barbara Abel:

"Starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, Mothers’ Instinct is an unnerving psychological thriller about two best friends and neighbors, Alice and Céline, whose perfect lives in ‘60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children. Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme, we follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love."

The script was penned by Barbara Abel and Sarah Conradt.

Mothers’ Instinct cast

As previously mentioned, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway star in the movie. Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Bakker) in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She’s also previously starred in The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, Memory, The Good Nurse and currently stars in George & Tammy.

Hathaway has certainly come a long way since starring in The Princess Diaries. Since then, she’s gone on to win an Oscar for Les Misérables and star in projects like The Dark Knight Rises, The Hustle, Ocean’s Eight and she recently portrayed Patricia in She Came to Me.

The movie also features Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World) and Josh Charles (We Own This City).

Mothers’ Instinct trailer

It’s refreshing to see Hathaway portray a darker, more sinister role. Take a look at the trailer below.

Mothers’ Instinct director

Benoît Delhomme makes his directorial debut with Mothers’ Instinct. He’s previously worked in the movie business as a cinematographer.