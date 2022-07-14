Purple Hearts: release date, cast, trailer, everything we know about the new Sofia Carson movie

Purple Hearts is the story of two people who marry for the sake of health insurance benefits, and when real life gets in the way of their fake relationship it turns things upside down.

What used to be a plot device — the fake relationship for the sake of gaining something or avoiding something — is now more common than ever. It’s not unusual to see friends marry so that they can share benefits, just as people have married to keep up appearances. Purple Hearts delivers a little twist after the characters discover they care about each other more than they ever realized.

Here’s everything we know about Purple Hearts.

Purple Hearts premieres July 29 on Netflix.

July has been a busy month for the streaming service with The Gray Man and Persuasion gaining a lot of attention.

And with a number of summer blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick , Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion out there, it’s nice to know that there is some lighter fare available and Purple Hearts is the kind of romantic drama that fits the bill.

What is Purple Hearts about?

Here’s the official synopsis of Purple Hearts from Netflix:

"In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

The Purple Hearts soundtrack will be available July 29. 'Come Back Home,' the original song featured in the trailer and the film, performed and co-written by Sofia Carson is available now!"

Who is in Purple Hearts?

Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke.

Carson, a talented musician whose song "Come Back Home" will be featured in Purple Hearts, is known for a host of Disney Channel music videos as well as her role as Evie in the wildly popular Descendents films. She also starred as Ava Jalali in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Nicholas Galitzine has done a number of projects for Netflix, including his most recent role as Elliott Lefevre in the original series Chambers with Uma Thurman. Galitzine was also tapped to play Prince Henry in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue , which will see him reunite with Thurman. He has some experience playing princes; he played Prince Robert in Amazon Studios’ Cinderella.

Purple Hearts also stars Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby, John Harlan Kim, Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning and Scott Deckert.

Who directed Purple Hearts?

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed Purple Hearts. The Director’s Guild of America nominated director has worked on a number of TV series including Empire, Dead to Me and 90210.

This will be the second time she’s worked with Carson; Rosenbaum directed two episodes of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Is there a trailer for Purple Hearts?

The trailer for Purple Hearts hits us in the feels as Cassie and Luke’s email exchanges turn into a fake relationship that is put to the test when real-life gets in the way of their make-believe romance.

How to watch Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts premieres July 29 on Netflix. As a Netflix original, it’s only available to watch on the streaming service.

You can easily subscribe to Netflix using the link below.