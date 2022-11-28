Who are The Masked Singer season 8 finalists?

After eight weeks of competition, The Masked Singer season 8 is ready to crown its champion. It has been a whirlwind season, complete with memorable moments — like tributes to the late Bob Saget and Leslie Jordan — and unexpected roadblocks, like the time the MLB playoffs led to a big delay .

Three contestants made it to the semifinal round on Thanksgiving night: Harp , Lambs and Snowstorm . Snowstorm was eliminated, setting the stage for a final showdown between Harp and the trio of Lambs in the finals.

Here's what we know about The Masked Singer finalists.

What we know about Harp on The Masked Singer

(Image credit: FOX)

Harp made The Masked Singer history as the first contestant to make it to the semifinals under the show's new elimination format.

In week one she competed against Knight (William Shatner), Hedgehog (Eric Idle) and Hummingbird (Chris Kirkpatrick). In week two she defeated Panther (Montell Jordan) and Pi-Rat (Jeff Dunham). Harp secured her spot in the semifinals after defeating Mummies (Brady Bunch's Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland) and Fortune Teller (Daymond John).

In the semifinals, she dazzled the crowd with a rousing performance of "About Damn Time" by Lizzo.

Over the course of the competition, Harp demonstrated her incredible vocal range. She performed "Perfect" by Pink, "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston and "Thank You for Being a Friend" from The Golden Girls.

The judges have been split about her identity. Some of their guesses include Amber Riley, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson, Jill Scott and Ariana DeBose.

Fans have been certain from the start that Harp is none other than Glee alum Amber Riley.

My mother has been saying the Lambs are Wilson Phillips since they opened their mouths to sing, and I think she's absolutely right. Also the harp is definitely Amber Riley.Yes I watch the masked singer, okay? Okay.#TheMaskedSingerNovember 27, 2022 See more

@SamOnTV I don’t have an east coast feed on Hulu so haven’t watch Masked Singer but these are the 3 people I’ve called since their first performance Harp - Amber RileyLambs - Wilson Phillips Snowstorm- this one took about 24 hours of thought but I came up with Nikki GlaserNovember 25, 2022 See more

I have never watched masked singer but I know after hearing one line from the harp I know that’s Amber Riley from Glee, #themaskedsingerNovember 25, 2022 See more

The fact I’ve never watched The Masked Singer before today and barely know any of her work but knew immediately that the gold harp is Amber Riley is crazyNovember 25, 2022 See more

What we know about Lambs on The Masked Singer

(Image credit: FOX)

The trio of Lambs made The Masked Singer history by becoming the first group to make it to the finals.

The Lambs made their debut in week five along with Beetle (Jerry Springer). Together they faced off against Robo Girl (Kat Graham), who'd taken home the Queen of the Hill title in the previous week. Lambs moved on to face Milkshake (Le'Veon Bell) and Walrus (Joey Lawrence) in week six's 90s Night. They handily defeated the competition and earned their spot in the semifinals.

Lambs sang Lady A's "Need You Now" in the semifinals. Their previous songs include "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry and "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette.

Since Lambs are a trio, the judges' guesses have been all over the place. Some of their guesses include the Kardashians, Spice Girls, All Saints, Wilson Phillips, Fifth Harmony, SWV, The Corrs and The Chicks.

Fans have been torn between Wilson Phillips and The Chicks.

Watching The Masked Singer. This trio of lambs has to be the Dixie Chicks. #themaskedsingerNovember 25, 2022 See more

My guess for The Masked Singer Season 8 finalists are:Harp - Amber RileyLambs - Wilson Phillips#TheMaskedSingerNovember 25, 2022 See more

I'm still watching The masked Singer the lambs either Wilson Phillips heart or En VogueNovember 25, 2022 See more

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday, November 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.