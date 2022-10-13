Thanks baseball: The Masked Singer gets bumped for US viewers

Thanks to a rain delay for game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, the Andrew Lloyd Webber episode of The Masked Singer season 8 ended up being pushed from Wednesday’s schedule to the fury of American fans who were prevented from seeing the episode though it aired as scheduled on Canadian stations.

Let’s just say it was a mess all around. The NLDS game was scheduled for 4:35 pm ET on Fox, and even if the game lasted three hours there would be plenty of time for The Masked Singer to air at its regularly scheduled time of 8 pm ET. A rain delay caused a delay, so The Masked Singer social media team told fans that the game would be on as soon as the game ended. There was no indication at that point that the show wouldn’t air.

Whoa, whoa, #TheMaskedSinger fam...We're SO sorry about the delay! 😅 The episode is still airing in Canada, so please watch out for spoilers. 😱 We'll let you know when you can watch the episode ASAP. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/16LF3ZCXe2October 13, 2022 See more

However, as the rain delay persisted and turned into an almost three-hour delay in itself, it eventually became too late for The Masked Singer to air on the East Coast, forcing Fox to postpone the episode until next week.

Fans, having waited up until after 10:30 pm ET to watch the show, were furious at what appeared to be a last minute decision to postpone the show. And they had good reason to be upset: the show had already aired in Canada earlier in the evening as scheduled, so spoilers for the episode were already racing across the internet.

It’s an even bigger deal for The Masked Singer fans because the Andrew Lloyd Webber episode was to be the first to feature three new singers — Robo Girl, Mermaid and Maize — since the season premiere. ( Harp won again last week and moves ahead to the semifinals)

The Masked Singer was quick to apologize to fans, though the decision was out of their control.

Please forgive us... 🙏 We're sorry we missed you tonight, but we’ll see you next week on @FOXTV! 🎭 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/5CUuES8M9JOctober 13, 2022 See more

It’s worth mentioning that next Wednesday, October 19, is game 2 of the National League Championship Series. The game will either air on Fox or FS1, but we won’t know until the field is set on Sunday.

As of this writing, per local Fox news affiliates who have been tasked with addressing fan concerns, it looks like the plan is for the episode to air next week. It's possible that this means the season has just been extended by a week, unless a decision is made to air two episodes in the same week to get back on track.

The Masked Singer [usually!] airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.