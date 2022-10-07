How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs
Which teams will make it to the 2022 World Series?
As summer turns to fall and the calendar flips from September to October, baseball fans know that it's time for postseason baseball. The 2022 MLB playoffs have arrived and a field of 12 teams are in the hunt for a trip to the World Series.
We've got a complete guide to the 2022 MLB playoffs for you right here, from the schedule for each series to how to watch.
2022 MLB playoffs schedule
Here's the breakdown of the 2022 MLB playoffs by date:
- Wild Card (best of 3): October 7-9
- Division Series (best of 5): October 11-17
- League Championship Series (best of 7): October 18-26
- World Series (best of 7): October 28-November 5
2022 MLB Wild Card round: game times, channels
The 2022 MLB playoffs begin with the Wild Card round. This year, instead of a one game format to determine which teams move on to the next round, there is a three-game series with the winners advancing to the Division Series.
Here’s the 2022 MLB Wild Card Schedule:
Game 1: Friday, October 7
- Rays at Guardians, 12:07 pm ET/9:07 am PT, ESPN
- Phillies at Cardinals , 2:07 pm ET/11:07 am PT, ABC
- Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN
- Padres at Mets, 8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT, ESPN
Game 2: Saturday, October 8
- Rays at Guardians, 12:07 pm ET/9:07 am PT, ESPN2
- Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN
- Padres at Mets, 7:37 pm ET/4:37 pm PT, ESPN
- Phillies at Cardinals 8:37 pm ET/5:37 pm PT, ESPN2
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, October 9
- Mariners at Blue Jays, 2:07 pm ET/11:07 am PT, ABC
- Rays at Guardians, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN
- Padres at Mets, 7:37 pm ET/4:37 pm PT, ESPN
- Phillies at Cardinals, 8:37 pm ET/5:37 pm PT, ESPN2
2022 MLB Division Series schedule
We won't know the full list of teams playing in the Division Series until the Wild Card ends. We do know that the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will be waiting on the ALDS side while the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers get the bye on the NLDS side.
Here's a look at the Division Series schedule. We'll update the schedule with teams and game times once they're available.
Tuesday, October 11
- NLDS A, Game 1, Fox or FS1
- NLDS B, Game 1, Fox or FS1
- ALDS A, Game 1, TBS
- ALDS B, Game 1, TBS
Wednesday, October 12
- NLDS A, Game 2, Fox or FS1
- NLDS B, Game 2, Fox or FS1
Thursday, October 13
- ALDS A, Game 2, TBS
- ALDS B, Game 2, TBS
Friday, October 14
- NLDS A, Game 3, FS1
- NLDS B, Game 3, FS1
Saturday, October 15
- NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
- NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)
- ALDS A, Game 3, TBS
- ALDS B, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, October 16
- ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
- ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)
- NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
- NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, October 17
- ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
- ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
2022 MLB League Championship Series schedule
Tuesday, October 18
- NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, October 19
- NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1
- ALCS Game 1, TBS
Thursday, October 20
- ALCS Game 2, TBS
Friday, October 21
- NLCS Game 3, FS1
Saturday, October 22
- ALCS Game 3, TBS
- NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1
Sunday, October 23
- NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)
- ALCS Game 4, TBS
Monday, October 24
- ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
- NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, October 25
- ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
- NLCS Game 7, Fox and FS1 (if necessary)
Wednesday, October 26
- ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
2022 World Series schedule
Friday, October 28
- Game 1 (at better record), Fox
Saturday, October 29
- Game 2 (at better record), Fox
Monday, October 31
- Game 3, Fox
Tuesday, November 1
- Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, November 2
- Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, November 4
- Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
Saturday, November 5
- Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)
How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs
How to watch 2022 MLB playoffs in the US
The road to the World Series includes a trip around network television. Thanks to the licensing agreements between MLB and the various networks, the postseason games appear on a combination of networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, FS1 and TBS.
The Wild Card games are broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The Division Series and League Championship Series are split between Fox, FS1 and TBS. The World Series airs on Fox exclusively.
If you have a traditional cable package then you most likely have all of the channels needed to view the 2022 MLB playoffs. If you’ve cut the cord, though, then you can access all of these channels through streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
All of the games across all of the series are also available on MLB.TV (opens in new tab) through an existing subscription through your cable TV provider.
How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs in the UK
MLB fans in the UK have a few options to tune into the 2022 MLB playoffs.
If you have a subscription to MLB.TV, you can watch the games on the platform 90 minutes after the game ends.
BT Sport provides live MLB playoff coverage to fans in the UK. You’ll need a subscription to tune in.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.