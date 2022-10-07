How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs

As summer turns to fall and the calendar flips from September to October, baseball fans know that it's time for postseason baseball. The 2022 MLB playoffs have arrived and a field of 12 teams are in the hunt for a trip to the World Series.

We've got a complete guide to the 2022 MLB playoffs for you right here, from the schedule for each series to how to watch.

2022 MLB playoffs schedule

Here's the breakdown of the 2022 MLB playoffs by date:

Wild Card (best of 3) : October 7-9

: October 7-9 Division Series (best of 5) : October 11-17

: October 11-17 League Championship Series (best of 7) : October 18-26

: October 18-26 World Series (best of 7): October 28-November 5

(Image credit: MLB)

2022 MLB Wild Card round: game times, channels

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin with the Wild Card round. This year, instead of a one game format to determine which teams move on to the next round, there is a three-game series with the winners advancing to the Division Series.

Here’s the 2022 MLB Wild Card Schedule:

Game 1: Friday, October 7

Rays at Guardians, 12:07 pm ET/9:07 am PT, ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals , 2:07 pm ET/11:07 am PT, ABC

Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN

Padres at Mets, 8:07 pm ET/5:07 pm PT, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, October 8

Rays at Guardians, 12:07 pm ET/9:07 am PT, ESPN2

Mariners at Blue Jays, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN

Padres at Mets, 7:37 pm ET/4:37 pm PT, ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals 8:37 pm ET/5:37 pm PT, ESPN2

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, October 9

Mariners at Blue Jays, 2:07 pm ET/11:07 am PT, ABC

Rays at Guardians, 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT, ESPN

Padres at Mets, 7:37 pm ET/4:37 pm PT, ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals, 8:37 pm ET/5:37 pm PT, ESPN2

2022 MLB Division Series schedule

We won't know the full list of teams playing in the Division Series until the Wild Card ends. We do know that the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will be waiting on the ALDS side while the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers get the bye on the NLDS side.

Here's a look at the Division Series schedule. We'll update the schedule with teams and game times once they're available.

Tuesday, October 11

NLDS A, Game 1, Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 1, Fox or FS1

ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Wednesday, October 12

NLDS A, Game 2, Fox or FS1

NLDS B, Game 2, Fox or FS1

Thursday, October 13

ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Friday, October 14

NLDS A, Game 3, FS1

NLDS B, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, October 15

NLDS A, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, October 16

ALDS A, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS A, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, October 17

ALDS A, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

2022 MLB League Championship Series schedule

Tuesday, October 18

NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, October 19

NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1

ALCS Game 1, TBS

Thursday, October 20

ALCS Game 2, TBS

Friday, October 21

NLCS Game 3, FS1

Saturday, October 22

ALCS Game 3, TBS

NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1

Sunday, October 23

NLCS Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

ALCS Game 4, TBS

Monday, October 24

ALCS Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 6, FS1 (if necessary)

Tuesday, October 25

ALCS Game 6, TBS (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7, Fox and FS1 (if necessary)

Wednesday, October 26

ALCS Game 7, TBS (if necessary)

2022 World Series schedule

Friday, October 28

Game 1 (at better record), Fox

Saturday, October 29

Game 2 (at better record), Fox

Monday, October 31

Game 3, Fox

Tuesday, November 1

Game 4, Fox

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5, Fox (if necessary)

Friday, November 4

Game 6, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, November 5

Game 7, Fox (if necessary, at better record)

How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs

How to watch 2022 MLB playoffs in the US

The road to the World Series includes a trip around network television. Thanks to the licensing agreements between MLB and the various networks, the postseason games appear on a combination of networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, FS1 and TBS.

The Wild Card games are broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The Division Series and League Championship Series are split between Fox, FS1 and TBS. The World Series airs on Fox exclusively.

If you have a traditional cable package then you most likely have all of the channels needed to view the 2022 MLB playoffs. If you’ve cut the cord, though, then you can access all of these channels through streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

All of the games across all of the series are also available on MLB.TV (opens in new tab) through an existing subscription through your cable TV provider.

How to watch the 2022 MLB playoffs in the UK

MLB fans in the UK have a few options to tune into the 2022 MLB playoffs.

If you have a subscription to MLB.TV, you can watch the games on the platform 90 minutes after the game ends.

BT Sport provides live MLB playoff coverage to fans in the UK. You’ll need a subscription to tune in.