Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer US?
The Beetle made a big impression on The Masked Singer US.
Beetle had a short run on The Masked Singer US. He entered the competition on Muppets Night with fellow newcomers, the Lambs, who went head to head with last week’s champion Robo Girl. After Beetle and Robo Girl were unmasked, the Lambs moved on to next week’s show.
Let’s find out who was behind the Beetle mask on The Masked Singer US.
Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer US?
After earning the fewest number of votes on Muppets Night, Beetle was the first contestant to be unmasked. Beetle was none other than former talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer.
Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer? Song picks
Beetle performed “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra.
Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer US? Show clues
After revealing that his weakness was bug spray (logically, because he is a bug), Beetle revealed that he "hangs with spies."
Here’s his clue package: "Just like the Muppets, my life has been anything but normal. I was born in a land far away, and all my family ever wanted was to chase the American dream. Like the good beetle I am, I got involved in public service. Then my life took a dramatic turn. When I quickly became a household name, breaking records in my field. But despite my best efforts, my work has been called some of the worst of all time. But I never let it give me the blues, brother. Because I’ve seen my name in lights on London’s West End and appeared in one of the biggest films of the 90s. Yes sir, I’ve got that X factor. And not to spill the beans, but here’s one final thought: You’ve definitely heard my voice before and you’ve probably even yelled my name at your TV."
Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer US? Theories
The Masked Singer fans were divided on Beetle’s identity. Here are some of their guesses:
Omg Gordon's the beetle!!!October 26, 2022
gavel could mean lawyer. or former mayor. or judge. Jerry Springer could be the Beetle. Famous....hmm. not sureCoffee beans could mean Colombian, the word Java, Roast, Barista, Starbucks, who knowsOctober 25, 2022
gavel could mean lawyer. or former mayor. or judge. Jerry Springer could be the Beetle. Famous....hmm. not sureCoffee beans could mean Colombian, the word Java, Roast, Barista, Starbucks, who knowsOctober 25, 2022
So, clearly, either The Beetle or The Walrus on @MaskedSingerFOX is going to be Ringo Star ✨September 28, 2022
Judges Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke got Beetle’s identity right. They correctly guessed Jerry Springer while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Rowan Atkinson and Ken Jeong went with Mike Myers. Guest judge Miss Piggy thought it might be John Larroquette.
The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts a podcast dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She’s also very close to realizing her lifelong dream of publishing a novel.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.