The trio of Lambs made their debut on Muppets Night on The Masked Singer US along with Beetle , and after a triumphant performance they managed to knock off reigning champion Robo Girl in the battle royale.

So who are the Lambs? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Lambs are on The Masked Singer US.

Who are the Lambs on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

The trio of Lambs came out swinging with a rousing performance of Katy Perry’s "Hot N Cold."

In the battle royale, they performed "Call Me" by Blondie. Their performance was enough to move them to the next round and send Robo Girl packing.

Who are the Lambs on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Interestingly, the Lambs said they dislike silence and their clue was that they "can’t let go."

Here’s their full clue package: "Did you really think we were going to miss out on Muppet Night? Not a chance! Miss Piggy has been our style icon since we were little. We practically grew up with her. And each other. Yeah, we’ve been Beverly Hills besties since day one. We were quite the troupe and loved playing pretend. Little would we know that our game of make believe would turn into a massive career on stage and on screen. We’ve traveled the world, graced billboards and grazed countless red carpets. Not many people can say they lived out their childhood dreams side by side with their besties. But we can. Now we’re playing dress-up all over again and we’re here to show you that we haven’t lost our swing."

Who are the Lambs on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who the Lambs might be:

The lambs on @MaskedSingerFOX could be anybody maybe ladies from pitch perfect probably or 90210 #thelambsmask #maskedsinger 🧐 pic.twitter.com/4mMqgKvWe9October 27, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX … thinking the Lambs are the 3 girls from the girl group BANANARAMA! What do you think?October 27, 2022 See more

First time really watching The Masked Singer, very cool that the RoboGirl was Kat Graham, the Lambs have gotta be the Haim sistersOctober 27, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX the 3 little lambs might be Wilson Phillips! @robinthickeOctober 27, 2022 See more

@MaskedSingerFOX , my guess for the Lambs is Wilson Phillips.October 27, 2022 See more

Given that there are three Lambs performing, the judges were stumped. They ultimately settled on the Kardashians, Haim and The Chicks. Once upon a time it might have seemed odd to think of the Kardashians as serious competitors on a reality contest, but now that they all have kids it’s easy to imagine them going on a show that they can enjoy with their young children.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.