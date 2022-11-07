Walrus made his debut on '90s Night on The Masked Singer US along with Milkshake, and they both competed against the mighty trio of Lambs . The Lambs defeated Walrus and Milkshake and move on to the next round of the competition.

So who is Walrus? Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who the Walrus is on The Masked Singer US.

Who is Walrus on The Masked Singer US?

The Walrus wasn’t Paul, after all (sorry, Beatles humor). He turned out to be none other than '90s hunk Joey Lawrence, star of hit shows like Blossom and Gimme a Break. With his long brown locks and lovable personality as Blossom’s brother Joey Russo, Lawrence won the hearts of teens in the '90s but he was already well known after landing the role of Joey Donovan on Gimme a Break in 1983.

Lawrence was always drawn to music as well as acting; when he was 5 he famously sang "Give My Regards to Broadway" on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He released his self-titled debut album in 1993.

Who is Walrus on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Walrus sang "Two Princes" by Spin Doctors.

Who is Walrus on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass delivered a clue for the Walrus: "TV theme songs." Other clues included that he likes sushi and he "comes in threes."

Here’s Walrus’ clue package: "You’re probably wondering how I got here. At your local mall, surrounded by a full house of screaming fans. Signing autographs and taking pictures with your mom. To tell my story, let’s take it back to the '90s. It all started when I tap danced on the desk of a late night talk show legend. That was just the beginning of my heartthrob origins story. Picture this: Flannel shirt, leather jacket, floppy hair. A killer zip code, and a catch phrase that’s still permanently cemented into pop culture. But every teen idol has to grow up. So I took on new roles and introduced myself to a whole new generation of screaming fans. So tonight, I’m warning you now, your mom and you are about to totally freak out."

Who is Walrus on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans had thoughts about who Walrus might be:

Robin Thicke guessed that it was Joey Lawrence, but he was the only one to get it right. Other guesses from the judges included Scott Wolf, Mario Lopez and John Stamos.

The Masked Singer US airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.