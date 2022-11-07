Masked Singer fans say Joey Lawrence was 'robbed' during 1990s Night

There have certainly been fan-favorite performers on The Masked Singer season 8 but one shocking elimination during this week's "90s Night" had viewers yelling "Whoa!"

The Sunday, November 6 episode — a delayed edition thanks to last Wednesday's World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies — saw the early elimination and eventual unveiling of Blossom teen idol Joey Lawrence, who has won over the studio audience and judges panel with his "adorable" Walrus costume and vocals on Spin Doctors' "Two Princes." "Heartthrob" clues from special guest, NSYNC boy bander Lance Bass, had the judges suspecting everyone from John Stamos to Mario Lopez, but Robin Thicke rightly guessed Lawrence.

However, despite the goodwill around Lawrence's performance, he couldn't beat out his competitors, which included the rap-happy Milkshake, who took on "Jump on It" by Sir Mix-a-Lot and returning champions the Lambs, who wowed with a soaring rendition of Alanis Morisette's "Ironic."

Lawrence's Walrus was the first performer voted out on Sunday night, leaving Milkshake and the Lambs to go head-to-head in a Battle Royale smackdown of "What is Love" by Haddaway. The Lambs proved victorious yet again with their slowed-down version, officially joining Harp in the semifinals round. And the Milkshake —who was theorized by judges to potentially either be a musically-minded athlete like Tyreek Hill or a straight-up rapper like LL Cool J or T.I., with clues from yet another 1990s icon, Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel — was unmasked to reveal that NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was the one behind those smooth verses.

So that means Le'Veon Bell and Joey Lawrence join Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid and the fellow eliminated performers of The Masked Singer season 8. Who will be the final competitor joining the Lambs and Harp in the semifinals?

Fans react to Joey Lawrence Masked Singer elimination:

Lawrence's early elimination did not sit well with viewers at home, who took to social media to air their grievances with the vote:

Me when @joeylawrence not only didn’t win that round of #TheMaskedSinger but was the first one to go pic.twitter.com/ClgYKVv7oNNovember 7, 2022 See more

@joeylawrence you were robbed #TheMaskedSinger 😭November 7, 2022 See more

Joey Lawrence should have won. How was he the first one eliminated? Unbelievable. Definitely a bad song choice but still. I've been waiting 8 seasons for him and he has to come on the one that's hard to win. #TheMaskedSinger He's a great singer.November 7, 2022 See more

Joey got screwed on #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/O9F9Z0hhc5November 7, 2022 See more

Yall eliminated Joey for LeVeon Bell??? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/xGDJnKx4tSNovember 7, 2022 See more

Joey Lawrence could have beat the lambs the milkshake never had a chance #TheMaskedSingerNovember 7, 2022 See more

Joey sitting in the audience lime i should've still been up there🤷🏾‍♀️🤣#themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/dnH5DQ8EU6November 7, 2022 See more

Joey shouldnt have gone home before the Milkshake, respectfully. #TheMaskedSingerNovember 7, 2022 See more

#TheMaskedSinger YOU GOT RID OF JOEY FOR THAT!! I REALLY WANT RESTITUTION NOW!!@ https://t.co/dXl31Nk4JlNovember 7, 2022 See more

How in the hell was the milkshake better than Joey Lawrence?! #TheMaskedSingerNovember 7, 2022 See more

Joey Lawrence deserved to go to the battle Royale tbh #TheMaskedSingerNovember 7, 2022 See more

Joey Lawrence was Robbed!#TheMaskedSingerNovember 7, 2022 See more