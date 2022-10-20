Thanks to a rain delay in last week’s MLB playoffs, The Masked Singer was pushed from the schedule, upsetting loyal fans who were ready for the debut of three new performers on Andrew Lloyd Webber night. A week later, the audience was ready to meet Mermaid, Robo Girl and Maize.

Mermaid entered the second round of the competition after Harp moved on to the semifinals after knocking out Knight , Hedgehog , Hummingbird , Pi-Rat , Panther , the Mummies and Fortune Teller .

After Maize was voted out, Mermaid and Robo Girl competed in a battle royale. They both sang "Don’t Cry for Me Argentina," and eventually Robo Girl moved on while Mermaid was left to reveal her identity.

Did you figure out who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer US?

Who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer US?

After her elimination, Mermaid removed her mask and was revealed to be disco icon Gloria Gaynor. The two-time Grammy winner is known for her powerful voice and equally powerful disco ballads like "I Will Survive" and "I Am What I Am."

Thank you @robinthicke you are so sweet! … 🌊✨🧜🏿‍♀️✨🎶✨🎤✨💜 it was so great getting to be the webber of all webbers … The Mermaid … on @MaskedSingerFOX for Andrew Lloyd Webber night! ✨ #TheMaskedSinger @FOXTV https://t.co/ur9ycm5SQzOctober 20, 2022 See more

Who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Mermaid dazzled the audience with her rendition of “Any Dream Will Do” from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Mermaid’s clue was “doomsday prepper,” and this was her clue package: “Being here on Andrew Lloyd Webber night is simply the best. But it wasn’t a straight shot to success. Right when my career was taking off, a horrible accident led to a major setback. I was petrified I would never be the same. Let alone perform. But God had greater plans for me. I turned my anguish into an anthem and before I knew it, oh baby, I was back on my feet. I performed for princes and popes. And if I do say so myself, I’m as big a legend as you, Lord Lloyd Webber!”

Who is Mermaid on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Unlike some of the other performers, fans heard Mermaid’s voice and knew who it was. (Of course, since Canada got to watch the show last week, lots of people already knew who it was but fans still tuned in and had fun trying to figure it out)

Just watched last week’s episode of the Masked Singer ! I didn’t cheat I didn’t look at Twitter and I didn’t even look at Google for that matter ! And I got the Mermaid right from the very beginning. I said to myself I’m getting Gloria Gaynor vibes ! And it was her !October 18, 2022 See more

I believe the mermaid is Gloria Gaynor @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSingerOctober 20, 2022 See more

The judges knew Mermaid’s powerful voice had to belong to a legend. Gloria Estefan, Cher and Roberta Flack’s names came up, but Robin Thicke guessed correctly with Gloria Gaynor.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.