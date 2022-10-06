The Fortune Teller made his debut on TV Theme night on The Masked Singer season 8 . Fortune Teller performed with the Mummies and Harp.

After a rousing performance, Fortune Teller beat out the Mummies and went on to perform the Full House theme song during the battle royale with Harp, who eventually walked away with the night's crown. Harp now moves directly to the semi-final round in a few weeks.

So who is Fortune Teller? Read on for all the details.

Who is Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer US?

Fortune Teller was revealed to be Shark Tank investor Daymond John. John is well known as the CEO of FUBU, a company valued at more than $6 billion.

Watching The Jeffersons as he was growing up was a big deal for John, who appreciated seeing people who looked like him on television and weren't sports stars or musicians. "George Jefferson made me want to be a shark," John said after being unmasked.

Who is Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Fortune Teller performed “Moving on Up” from The Jeffersons. And he nailed it. The judges and the audience loved his performance and struggled to figure out who was behind the mask.

Who is Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Fortune Teller revealed that he liked "playing the lottery" and he "avoids storms." Full House star Jodie Sweetin shared Fortune Teller’s clue: New York Fresh Pizza Dough. "With a little time," he said, "you, too, can turn dough into your own piece of pie."

Here’s the package voiceover:

"Growing up and watching TV in Queens, I had visions of being a big music king. I wasn’t the best singer, so I tried to make it as a dancer. But I got beat out by Jermaine Dupri. With the help of my mother, I found a unique way to break into the industry. Soon, everyone wanted a dash of me in their music videos. Then, an unusual offer came in while I was keeping up with the Kardashians. If it wasn’t for them, I might have missed out. That kid from Queens moved on up. And tonight, I’m singing a TV classic that celebrates just that."

Who is Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fortune Teller had fans guessing throughout the show.

It’s Alfonso on #masked singer he is fortune teller lolOctober 6, 2022 See more

My Guesses for the Masked Singer S8E3 (TV Theme Night)Harp - Amber Riley/Kelly ClarksonMummies - Jonas BrothersFortune Teller - Mike Mizanin (The Miz) pic.twitter.com/Gr9NQQA8RqSeptember 29, 2022 See more

Ken Jeong picked Daymond John. Robin Thicke guessed Ray-J, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Damon Dash and Nicole Sherzinger thought it could be Ryan Seacrest.

Watch The Masked Singer US Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The latest episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.