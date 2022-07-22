Shark Tank season 14: release date, hosts and everything we know about the TV show

In its decade-plus on air, Shark Tank has shown that it can cover a lot of areas of interest for viewers. It’s part competition show as the panel of hosts tries to outbid each other; it's educational and uplifting as it highlights inspiring entrepreneurs and what it takes to create and run a business; and it's part shopping spree, as viewers sometimes like to go out and buy a product after seeing it on an episode.

Shark Tank season 14 continues all of that as it is once again a part of ABC’s TV lineup. But even after all this time on-air, Shark Tank is doing something brand new with its upcoming season. To find out more about that and everything else about Shark Tank season 14, read on.

Shark Tank season 14 premieres on Friday, September 23, at 8 pm ET/PT. It joins an ABC fall lineup that includes Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, Bachelor in Paradise and Celebrity Jeopardy!

The Friday at 8 pm time slot is the same as it has been for Shark Tank for a while now, but the premiere for season 14 is going to be a bit different, as for the first time ever Shark Tank is going to have a live episode.

According to ABC, all six "original Sharks" are going to be included in the episode, but that’s a little confusing. Kevin Harrington was one of the original Sharks but hasn’t appeared on the show since its second season, while Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner started off as guests on the show but then became members of the main rotation of hosts.

If we had to guess, the six ABC is referring to are the current main hosts, but we’ll keep an eye out and share who is officially going to be a part of the live episode when we can.

Who are the Shark Tanks hosts?

The hosts of Shark Tank are referred to as "the Sharks," with six making up the main rotation. They are: Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

In addition, the show has featured a number of guest entrepreneurs to sit in and be Sharks. In the past that has included the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Alex Rodriguez, Ashton Kutcher and Richard Branson. These are the guest hosts that appeared in Shark Tank season 13:

Emma Grede

Kevin Hart

Peter Jones

Daniel Lubetzky

Nirav Tolia

ABC has not confirmed if any or all of these guest hosts are going to return for season 14, or if any new successful entrepreneurs are going to appear on the show.

What is the Shark Tank premise?

The main purpose of Shark Tank is for budding entrepreneurs to have a shot to pitch their business or product to the Sharks in the hope that one of them will invest and help grow the business. If the Sharks like a product, they will often try to outbid each other, but if they think it is a dud, none of them may make an offer and the entrepreneur can walk away without any deal.

Famous Shark Tank companies

Shark Tank has helped many companies go from humble beginnings to brand names. Newsweek (opens in new tab) has compiled a list of 20 of the most successful Shark Tank companies, here’s a quick rundown of some of them:

Bantam Bagels

Bombas

The Comfy

LuminAid

Sand Cloud

Scrub Daddy

Simply Fit Board

Squatty Potty

Tipsy Elves

How to watch Shark Tank

Shark Tank airs on ABC, so it is available to households with a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or if you use an antenna to pick up your local stations. Viewers who have made the switch to live TV streaming services can also get ABC if the service carries it, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you want to watch past episodes of Shark Tank, ABC.com has previous seasons, including the most recent season 13, available to anyone signed up with the provider or has a live TV streaming service that carries ABC. Hulu also has past seasons of Shark Tank, though only up to season 11.

Shark Tank is not currently available to watch in the UK, but the UK does have its own version of the show, Dragon's Den (Dragon's Den preempted Shark Tank).