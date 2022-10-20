Who is Robo Girl on The Masked Singer US?
Robo Girl had fans and judges guessing on The Masked Singer.
A rain delay during the MLB playoffs last week forced Andrew Lloyd Webber Night on The Masked Singer to be pushed back a week as three new performers were scheduled to take the stage. Though fans were upset that The Masked Singer didn’t air, Fox promised to get the competition back on track this week.
Robo Girl made her debut with fellow competitors Mermaid and Maize during the second round of the competition. Harp moved on to the semifinals after knocking out Knight, Hedgehog, Hummingbird, Pi-Rat, Panther, the Mummies and Fortune Teller.
Mermaid and Maize were unmasked while Robo Girl won the night and moves on to next week’s competition. But who is she?
Let’s look at the clues to see if we can figure out who is Robo Girl on The Masked Singer US.
Who is Robo Girl on The Masked Singer US? Song picks
Robo Girl sang "Bad Cinderella" from the musical Bad Cinderella.
Who is Robo Girl on The Masked Singer US? Show clues
Here’s what the clue revealed about Robo Girl: "While on Tour, Robo Girl Holds Her Own Opposite Multi-Grammy Winner."
And here’s what Robo Girl said during her clue package: "Stepping up into the spotlight on Andrew Lloyd Webber night feels a little bit out of my comfort zone. Because for much of my career, I’ve lived in the shadow of superstars. From Pharrell to even David Blaine, the glow of their talent made it hard for me to recognize my own. I was worried it would never be my time. But with 86 cents to my name, I booked a job that would change my life forever. I not only found my own pretty little spotlight, but gained the most magical fandom in the world. They’ve given me supernatural confidence and I’m going to need that if I’m going to take the lead tonight. Places, everyone."
Who is Robo Girl on The Masked Singer US? Theories
Though Canadian fans got to watch the show last week and posted their theories on social media, that didn’t stop US fans from speculating about Robo Girl’s identity.
Is Robo girl Susan Egan? @MaskedSingerFOX #MaskedSingerOctober 20, 2022
The Masked Singer# Robo Girl Miley CyrusOctober 20, 2022
@MaskedSingerFOX I think it's Sofia Carson for robo girlOctober 20, 2022
I think Robo Girl is Camila Mendes @MaskedSingerFOXOctober 13, 2022
@KatGraham is so robo girl on masked singer-dancer-honey-shadows of people-cats clueOctober 15, 2022
The judges had a number of ideas about Robo Girl’s identity, ranging from Jenna Dewan, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Lucy Hale, Cara Delevigne and Selena Gomez.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
