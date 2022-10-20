Maize made his debut during Andrew Lloyd Webber Night on The Masked Singer along with Mermaid and Robo Girl . Her debut comes after the show was delayed a week after one of the MLB playoff games went long last week.

Maize and his fellow contestants enter the second round of the competition. Harp moved on to the semifinals after knocking out Knight , Hedgehog , Hummingbird , Pi-Rat , Panther , the Mummies and Fortune Teller .

Sadly, Maize was the first contestant to be unmasked, followed by Mermaid. Robo Girl will move on to compete again next week.

So who is Maize on The Masked Singer US? Let’s find out.

Who is Maize on The Masked Singer US?

Maize turned out to be actor and comedian Mario Cantone. Though he’s perhaps best known for his recurring role on Sex and the City, he’s a regular on Comedy Central as well.

Well now ya know. @MaskedSingerFOX #maize I was robbed!! But what company I’m in the brilliant @gloriagaynor I had a blast from beginning to my premature end. Thanks for all the love. pic.twitter.com/UAwsY6Y7JmOctober 20, 2022 See more

Who is Maize on The Masked Singer US? Song picks

Maize performed "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Since he received the lowest number of votes, there was no battle royale so he only got to sing one song.

Who is Maize on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Maize’s clue revealed that he’s a jack of all trades: "TV, Movies, Stage, Even Hosting, Maize Has Fans Frozen to Their Seats."

Here’s what Maize said in his clue package: "Dear Andrew Lloyd Webber, sure, you’ve had a few hits. But if you really want to go down in history, you’ve got to make a musical about me. Picture this, a young plucky ingenue with dreams too big for life in a small corn field. Doing impressions of the greats. Hoping to be discovered. Then comes Act II, a comedy of errors as I move to the city and struggle to find my place in this business of show. The plot thickens when I finally land the role I was born to play, and the city smiles with me as I smile, bravo! You see, Lord Lloyd Webber, I don’t want to get carried away here. But I’m a smash hit waiting to happen. I’ll have my people call yours. And scene!"

Who is Maize on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Fans were divided about Maize's identity, but some people managed to guess correctly.

Maize is Neil Patrick Harris #TheMaskedSinger #MaizeMask @MaskedSingerFOXOctober 20, 2022 See more

I’m thinking Maize is either Mario Cantone or Nathan Lane @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSingerOctober 20, 2022 See more

Any of my fellow Masked Singer viewers think that Maize is Billy Porter?October 13, 2022 See more

The judges’ guesses were all over the map. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed correctly when she picked Mario Cantone. Robin Thicke picked Nathan Lane, Ken Jeong guessed Bowen Yang, Nicole Scherzinger picked Jonathan Groff and Andrew Lloyd Webber guessed Jack White.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.